What is Marshall’s main focus as it looks to continue its winning ways on Saturday?
For Marshall, this week isn’t just about winning. It’s about winning clean. From a talent standpoint, Marshall could easily continue its win streak and still play sloppy, which would set a negative tone for the final four games of the season — all against championship-caliber competition. With all due respect to FIU, who hasn’t beaten an FBS opponent since November 2019, this one is about Marshall playing a clean game.
Okay, so what constitutes a clean game?
Marshall’s offense can’t give up yardage on penalties or have turnovers that take points and momentum off the board. In the North Texas win, Marshall put up its best half of the season with 42 in the first half against the Mean Green, but it still wasn’t clean due to a pair of second half turnovers and a pair of defensive breakdowns that led to touchdowns. The consistency factor needs to be there for all four quarters. Doing so would not only get a win this week, but loom large moving forward.
Why should Marshall be worried about FIU?
Simple. FIU is better and more athletic than Middle Tennessee and everyone knows what happened in Murfreesboro. FIU wide receiver Tyrese Chambers is a game-breaker averaging 29.7 yards per catch while thriving in one-on-one scenarios. Marshall is going to bring pressure, which will allow for one-on-one scenarios. Marshall’s secondary has to be disciplined and not get back into a heavy trend of pass interference calls after the bye week.
Who is/are the key offensive player(s) for the Herd this week?
Grant Wells is too easy to pick here as he goes against one of FBS’ worst pass defenses, so let’s go with Marshall wide receiver Corey Gammage. Gammage has been quiet in recent weeks, but has some matchups that could favor him against a soft pass defense for FIU. An eight-catch, 110-yard line with a touchdown is a realistic line for Gammage. Also look for Xavier Gaines, who seems to always play well against FIU. Defensively, Sam Burton is a guy that could be a disruptive force, too.
And for the defense?
Marshal defensive end Sam Burton is a guy that I love in this game. Burton’s motor is high and his athleticism is a hard matchup for an FIU team that has allowed 22 sacks on the season already. The first wave of Marshall defenders can wear down the FIU offensive line in run and pass situations, but as that second wave of defensive linemen come in, the lanes will open up to get into the backfield. Advantage: Sam Burton.