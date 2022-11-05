The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Who is a player to watch for Old Dominion?

Blake Watson, in his first year as a true running back, finished with a 1,000 yards in 2021 and has continued to dice up defenses this year, but his production has been up and down as of late. Watson tallied 168 yards against the Herd last season and matches up well again this time around. Marshall’s defense allowed a season-high 150 rushing yards last time out against the Chanticleers.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

