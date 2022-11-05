Blake Watson, in his first year as a true running back, finished with a 1,000 yards in 2021 and has continued to dice up defenses this year, but his production has been up and down as of late. Watson tallied 168 yards against the Herd last season and matches up well again this time around. Marshall’s defense allowed a season-high 150 rushing yards last time out against the Chanticleers.
Who is a player to watch for Marshall?
How does Khalan Laborn respond after being kept to just 59 rushing yards last week? The Herd’s workhorse has averaged over 140 yards per game through the first seven games of the year and has scored at least once in each game. His ability to help establish the run early will be key in setting the offense up for success in the first half against the Monarchs. Marshall is a run-first team when they can be, but the game has to be close to keep that approach.
What does Saturday’s outcome mean for Marshall the rest of the season?
A win over Old Dominion keeps Marshall in the hunt for a Sun Belt East title. With last week’s loss, Marshall fell two games behind Coastal Carolina in the standings but a win brings them back into the mix while a loss would keep them at the bottom of the division. Furthermore, a loss would move the Herd under .500 for the season and put even bowl-eligibility in question with three conference games remaining.
Will Cam Fancher get a third consecutive start at quarterback?
Coming off a career-high in passing attempts, completions, passing yards, and rushing attempts, there’s no reason Fancher should return to his backup role for the Thundering Herd. Coach Charles Huff has spoken highly of the redshirt freshman’s development and the offense should continue to open up for him against Old Dominion. Henry Colombi hasn’t seen the field since Oct. 12, listed as inactive against James Madison and was dressed but did not play against Coastal Carolina.
Can Corey Gammage keep up the production he’s had in recent weeks?
The recent success for Gammage has been a byproduct of the quarterback change, doubling his receiving yards for the season in the past two games with 107 yards against JMU and a career-best 187 against Coastal Carolina. Saturday is a good opportunity to continue the upward trend if Gammage can win 1-on-1 matchups in the secondary.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
