How does Marshall stop the offense of Western Kentucky?
Truthfully, the system is a tough one to stop, so Marshall’s focus is more on limiting the effectiveness of the offense instead of stopping it. How does the Herd do that? By forcing the Hilltoppers into three points instead of seven on possessions. If there is one thing that Marshall has excelled at this year, it is being a bend-but-don’t-break defense. That is an aspect that will be critical on Saturday. If Marshall forces WKU kicker Brayden Narveson to need ice for his leg following the game, chances are the Herd is going to leave happy.
What is the biggest misconception about this game?
That all the focus should be on the offenses. Marshall’s pass defense is one of the better pass defenses in the country. The Herd pass defense is allowing 6.1 yards per attempt, which is tied for 10th in FBS. Marshall will look to use that to its advantage in this one. They know WKU will complete passes...the onus is on getting the Hilltoppers’ receivers to the ground once they do catch the football. Also, WKU’s offense gets all the publicity, but during the six-game winning streak, it has been the defense that has been stellar, not allowing more than 21 points in any contest.
What is the magic number to look for on Saturday?
33. In looking at Western Kentucky’s schedule, there is a resounding trend. When the Hilltoppers hold opponents under 33 points, Western Kentucky is 7-0. When the opposition scores 33 or more points in a game, Western Kentucky is 0-4. WKU has not been kept under 30 points all season, so the goal for Marshall is somewhere around that 33 mark. And what’s Marshall’s average point total per game in 2021? That would be 35.2.
Who is going to be critical for Marshall in this game on each side of the ball?
Offensively for the Herd, it will be Grant Wells. The freshman quarterback from South Charleston has a chance to take the next step in his career and win a marquee game while leading the Herd. Many will point to Appalachian State in 2020, but that was more a game the defense won than Wells. In this game, Wells must be disciplined and not try to match WKU’s Bailey Zappe, a trap many teams have fallen into. Wells must repeat the Charlotte performance in which efficiency was excellent and ball security was even better. If he does that, Marshall will be in this one at the end. Defensively, it is Steven Gilmore, who has the playmaking ability to change the game in the secondary. Gilmore is due — especially after the pass interference penalties last week against Charlotte.
What type of atmosphere will this be on Saturday?
Marshall fans have clamored for exciting championship football to return to Joan C. Edwards Stadium and they have it this week. Two of the nation’s top offenses square off for a right to play a nationally-ranked team for the league title next week. Add in the rivalry aspect and the fact that this may be the last Moonshine Throwdown in Huntington for the foreseeable future and everyone should take full advantage. This is definitely a “getchapopcornready” type of game.