The Herd missed nine tackles against Old Dominion and those kinds of mistakes have come back to bite them in other games this year. While it didn’t last week, a repeat of that performance this week surely would. Huff said practices this week have been more physical in nature as the defense works to correct the issue for a tough, gritty Appalachian State team.
Are the Herd’s offensive struggles in the red zone due to coaching or execution?
Marshall coach Charles Huff admitted that he took an extremely conservative approach each time the offense was inside the 20 yard line against Old Dominion, opting for one shot at the end zone each trip. If that didn’t work, he opted to run the ball and kick a field goal, trusting that the defense would hold ODU’s offense in check. Huff said he was comfortable with a 9-0 lead, so last week’s red zone short-comings fall on the coaching staff.
Can Marshall’s defense keep their dominant streak up against the run?
The Herd is only allowing 78.7 rushing yards per game to their opponents, good for second-best in the nation, but they haven’t seen a tandem like Camerun Peoples and Nate Noel yet this year. Those two gave Marshall fits last year, helping the Mountaineers to 283 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 31-30 win. However, the Herd defense has not allowed an opposing running back to reach the end zone this season, but have given up four QB rushing touchdowns and a tight end scored on a rushing play at Bowling Green.
Is the two-quarterback system a thing of the past for the Herd offense?
The roles have been reversed. Cam Fancher started the year as the backup with a situational package with his name on it. Now, it’s Henry Colombi who is backing up the redshirt freshman and has his own package of situational plays to run. Charles Huff said the team just hasn’t been in a position where they’ve needed to use him for the past three games with Fancher as the starter, but didn’t rule out the possibility of the sixth-year quarterback taking snaps against Appalachian State Saturday.
Can Marshall’s young kicking duo build off last week’s momentum?
Freshman Rece Verhoff made four of his five field goals. Redshirt freshman John McConnell punted six times, averaging 40 yards per kick. Each of their efforts were a step forward in terms of consistency on special teams, an area which will be vitally important against a team such as Appalachian State. The coaches have slowly started to have more confidence in them, and that should continue after a solid performance last week.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
