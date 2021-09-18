Marshall is 2-0 and has handily defeated a pair of opponents, but are they really as good as the results show?
This weekend will serve as a litmus test for Marshall as they face an East Carolina team that is on the rise under Mike Houston. The Pirates are 0-2 on the year, but the record is deceptive as they faced difficult competition in Appalachian State, whom Marshall faces next week, and SEC foe South Carolina, who needed a last second field goal to get the win in Greenville last week. Marshall should defeat the Pirates, but struggles could show signs that the Herd is not where everyone may think in the early juncture.
What does Marshall have to focus on this weekend against the Pirates?
In both losses, East Carolina has come out of the gate strong and jumped out to leads on the opposition. Last weekend, the defense was especially strong, forcing South Carolina into turnovers, which ultimately led to a 14-0 lead for ECU. Marshall came out sloppy, according to head coach Charles Huff, who lamented a pair of botched snaps early on and some technical mistakes that messed with rhythm early. The Herd must clean that up.
Who is someone for East Carolina that Marshall fans should know?
Quarterback Holton Ahlers is a fourth-year starter who is from Greenville, North Carolina, which means he is playing for his town and takes that to the field with him each time out. Ahlers has veteran savvy and has the arm to be dangerous under consistent pressure from the Herd. Ahlers led the team to a lead against South Carolina, but he also let the Gamecocks back into it with a late interception that was returned for a touchdown in the first half.
Who is someone that Marshall needs to excel on Saturday?
With Ahlers being adept against pressure and possessing a strong arm, Marshall’s secondary has to be on its game this weekend. Marshall cornerback Steven Gilmore had an interception against Navy, but otherwise has not been tested much so far this year. Gilmore’s 2020 season did not end the way he wanted with tough performances against UAB in the Conference USA Championship and Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl, so this game offers Gilmore’s first real chance at redemption. Herd coach Charles Huff and staff raved about his offseason and preseason work. Now, it’s time for that work to be seen under the lights.
What makes this game a must-watch or go-to event?
Marshall and East Carolina’s history together — starting with the 1970 plane crash and continuing through the 2001 GMAC Bowl and on to the rivalry days in Conference USA from 2005-13 — makes it a special game each time they meet. The plane crash brought the two fan bases together with mutual respect and mourning following the tragedy, so it is somewhat of the feel-good rival that many teams don’t experience. ECU should bring a good crowd and the 1971 Young Thundering Herd are being honored, which adds to the event.