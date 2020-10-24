1. What is the most difficult aspect of this week’s contest for the Herd?
For Marshall, this week has felt like a season-opening game, simply because the Owls — who are under new coach Willie Taggart — do not have much film out there. FAU has had five of six games postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 issues, including last week’s at Southern Miss. That means Marshall will adjust on the fly in terms of schematics and personnel. There’s a good chance that FAU also has some players out still from COVID-19 issues.
2. What is one area in which the Herd has to excel on Saturday?
Marshall’s defense has not faced much tempo this season. Louisiana Tech ran a slight bit of tempo at the Herd for a change of pace last week with limited success, so that was an emphasis for the Herd this week in practice. Expect FAU to bring as fast a pace to the game as possible, which will limit Marshall’s ability to substitute its defensive linemen — an aspect that has been key in the Herd’s defensive success this season.
3. Who is someone that Marshall cannot allow to get into a groove for the Owls?
When looking at the Owls’ roster, one player who could be a game-changer is outside linebacker Leighton McCarthy. In the season-opening win over Charlotte, McCarthy tallied 10 tackles, including four for loss with three sacks. Marshall’s offensive front has protected Grant Wells well through four games, but they haven’t faced a player as solid defensively as McCarthy, either. If he gets in Wells’ eyesight, he could alter the game.
4. Who is one player for Marshall that can have a big game?
Obviously, Brenden Knox is primed for a big day, coming off a 220-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Owls in 2019. However, the player who could see a breakout day is wide receiver Corey Gammage. The 6-foot-4, 227-pound receiver is from Delray Beach, Florida, and poses a matchup nightmare for the Owls’ secondary. If FAU is looking to stop the run, they will have to get seven and eight guys in the box, which means one-on-one battles on the outside. Advantage: Gammage.
5. Why is this Homecoming game so different from others?
For starters, the game almost didn’t happen due to COVID-19 issues with Florida Atlantic last week. The Owls are able to come to Huntington in a key Conference USA East Division showdown, which matches the final two divisional foes who are undefeated in league play. Also, it is the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash, which makes this Homecoming a bit more special. Add in the crazy year that’s it’s been in general and having the game gives everyone a bit more reason to celebrate coming together.