With back-to-back losses, how motivated will Marshall’s team be for the game?
It is a tough matchup for Marshall — a Christmas Day game just one week after falling short of the team’s goals for the 2020 season. There is a hangover effect emotionally to be expected, and it doesn’t help that a few of Marshall’s top players have opted out to pursue the NFL Draft. Mentally, all the pieces are there for the Herd to come out flat on Friday. It will take strong character for the team to put it back together.
What is there to know about Buffalo?
The Bulls are in the same position as Marshall — a team whose goals included a conference championship and national ranking, but those were taken last week. The Bulls feature a strong rushing attack that leads all of FBS — an attack that is centered around an offensive line that is one of the best in all of college football. Marshall’s defensive front has its hands full on Friday with a tandem of running backs in Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks, who are as good as they will see all season.
After such a strong start to the year, what has happened to Marshall’s team?
For the first seven weeks of the season, the team looked every bit like the top-15 ranking that the team possessed with solid offense and defense and a special teams that pinned the opposition deep. The cancellation of the Charlotte game left the Herd with a three-week gap in the schedule, and the Herd was never the same. Whether it was an in-house situation or the team just getting worn down with the restrictions of COVID-19, the team has not been the same since with consecutive losses.
Who has to step up for Marshall in the Camellia Bowl?
With several players opting out of the game, the focus is at the linebacker and running back positions. Sheldon Evans has seen meaningful carries and Knowledge McDaniel may have been Marshall’s best hidden gem of the season in his limited action. However, the biggest area where play has to step up is at the linebacker level where Abraham Beauplan will be on the field considerably. He and Eli Neal will team at the second level, and Marshall is likely to go to more nickel with Beckett out, so as to get their best 11 defenders on the field. That puts a lot of pressure on the two linebackers, especially Beauplan.
Marshall will win this game if...
...they force Buffalo into long fields and get turnovers. The Bulls’ rushing attack did not fare well against Ball State last week, and that was in part due to an injury to Patterson, who later came back in the fourth quarter after getting his knee twisted up. Even if Patterson is not full-go, Kevin Marks is more than capable of toting the ball for the Bulls. Marshall has to force long fields, win first down and get Buffalo out of its comfort zone. It won’t be an easy play for a team who has struggled each of the last two weeks in losses.
— Grant Traylor