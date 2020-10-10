1. Marshall is taking part in its first road game of the year. Is that cause for concern?
With a veteran team, it would not seem like a major cause for alarm, but in 2020 where COVID-19 has changed around all gameday norms, getting the feel for a road game does bring some challenges. From a logistical standpoint, Marshall is taking several buses and will not eat a pregame meal as a team — instead taking it back to their respective hotel rooms before heading to the field. Then, there is the game itself where the Herd has to get acclimated to its surroundings and game speed quick after being off for three weeks.
2. Speaking of that layoff, was it good or bad for the Herd?
In normal situations, I’d say that it was not a good thing at all because teams tend to get rusty when they get away from the field too much. However, this was likely not as bad of a situation for Marshall as one may think because Marshall and Western Kentucky do so many things similarly within their gameplans. The Herd was able to go best-on-best in its practice sessions, which kept the team sharp and still gave a decent look of what they will see on Saturday.
3. What does Western Kentucky bring to the table that should worry Marshall?
Hunger. Each of the last three meetings have been one-score affairs and last year’s walk-off field goal by Justin Rohrwasser ended a game in which the Hilltoppers were the better team for much of the second half after a dreadful first quarter. WKU knows that a win on Saturday would put them at 2-0 in league play, which gives them a huge advantage moving forward. The word desperation doesn’t come up often in an early conference matchup, but both these teams are approaching the game that way due to the unknowns moving forward.
4. How big is quarterback play going to factor in this one?
It’s going to take on a larger tone for both teams because of the strength of each defense’s abilities to stop the run. WKU is going to load the box against the Herd and look to limit Brenden Knox as much as possible, so Marshall quarterback Grant Wells must hit some one-on-one battles early to force an adjustment. For the Hilltoppers, quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome is a dual threat, but the Hilltoppers have not connected on down-field shots yet this season. To get Marshall out of its comfort zone, expect the Tops to go up top on Saturday.
5. This thing is a rivalry...what craziness can be expected on Saturday?
For one thing, it could get a little sloppy. Weather conditions may be affected by the remnants of Hurricane Delta, which means that whoever takes care of the football has an edge. As is the case in all rivalry games, both coaches will throw a wrinkle in to get the opposition off balance. For Marshall, it could be Xavier Gaines lining up more at the quarterback spot and for Western Kentucky, it could be a halfback pass-type play — something to get the opposing defense to scale back its aggressiveness. Given the history and the potential forecast, things may get wet and wild in Bowling Green on Saturday.