Can Marshall adjust its offensive approach if the run game is shut down?

Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff said James Madison forces opposing offenses to become one dimensional. The problem lies in that it’s the wrong dimension for Marshall, which excels in the run game but has struggled to find rhythm through the air. Should the Dukes shut down the ground attack again, Marshall’s receivers must create separation in the secondary and give quarterbacks Cam Fancher and Henry Colombi easy targets down the field.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

