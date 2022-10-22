Can Marshall adjust its offensive approach if the run game is shut down?
Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff said James Madison forces opposing offenses to become one dimensional. The problem lies in that it’s the wrong dimension for Marshall, which excels in the run game but has struggled to find rhythm through the air. Should the Dukes shut down the ground attack again, Marshall’s receivers must create separation in the secondary and give quarterbacks Cam Fancher and Henry Colombi easy targets down the field.
Deep balls have been a rarity for Marshall so far this year but connecting on a few of those might keep JMU from stuffing the box with defenders and keep the Herd honest.
Who is a player to watch for James Madison?
Kris Thornton has been the clear No. 1 receiver for the Dukes this season but Reggie Brown has transformed into one of quarterback Todd Centeio’s favorite targets and is coming off a career performance against Georgia Southern where he finished with eight catches for 136 yards, both career highs. He’s now second on the team in receptions with 22 for 346 yards and three touchdowns.
What must the Herd do to pull off the upset on homecoming in Harrisonburg?
A performance like the one Marshall executed at Notre Dame on Sept. 10 might seem like a distant memory, but the Herd will need a repeat of that to down the Dukes on the road. The stunning win over the Irish was the most complete game the Herd has played in all three phases of the game, but in particular on offense. Marshall didn’t turn the ball over, limited penalties and was effective in both the run and pass. It will take a similar effort to leave Harrisonburg with a win.
Which position group will be the difference maker when the Herd faces JMU?
All eyes are on the running backs in this matchup of run-stingy defenses. James Madison (37.0 yards per game) and Marshall (77.3) are the best two teams in college football at stopping the run. Establishing the run will be key and both teams have the means to do so with the Dukes’ duo of Percy Ageyi-Obese and Latrele Palmer and Marshall’s workhorse Khalan Laborn. Whichever team establishes the run first likely has the upper hand late in the contest.
How does a win or loss impact Marshall’s chances at making a run at a Sun Belt championship?
A loss would drop Marshall to 0-3 in Sun Belt Conference play and put the Herd well behind in the race for a conference championship appearance, however JMU will be the first opponent Marshall has played in the East Division. With six games remaining, and each being against a division foe, a win puts the Herd right back in the mix for a title.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.