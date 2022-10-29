The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Will having a full game under his belt help speed up Cam Fancher’s development after getting the start at JMU?

Last week was the first time this season Marshall has not forced two quarterbacks into the same game. With Henry Colombi sidelined, Fancher made his first collegiate start. He wasn’t perfect, but remained composed even after a couple of turnovers and rebounded to make a handful of plays. It’s a good foundation on which to build and just by watching, you can see Fancher’s comfort level rising within the system. Perhaps the playbook opens up for Fancher to become less predictable when he enters the game moving forward.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

