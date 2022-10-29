Will having a full game under his belt help speed up Cam Fancher’s development after getting the start at JMU?
Last week was the first time this season Marshall has not forced two quarterbacks into the same game. With Henry Colombi sidelined, Fancher made his first collegiate start. He wasn’t perfect, but remained composed even after a couple of turnovers and rebounded to make a handful of plays. It’s a good foundation on which to build and just by watching, you can see Fancher’s comfort level rising within the system. Perhaps the playbook opens up for Fancher to become less predictable when he enters the game moving forward.
It’s the first ever meeting between the Herd and the Chanticleers but could the matchup blossom into a rivalry in future years?
With both Marshall and Coastal Carolina nestled in the Sun Belt East division, they’ll have a chance to face each other every year. While that alone doesn’t constitute a rivalry, both coaches know all too well the familiarity between Huntington and the Conway, South Carolina area (near Myrtle Beach). Travel between the two locations is simple and if the yearly matchup remains competitive, it has a chance to become a date many fans circle on the calendar every year.
Grayson McCall will be the best quarterback the Herd defense has faced this season. What’s the key to slowing him down?
In a game in which the Chants were defeated by 28 on their home turf, one might imagine that the Old Dominion defense was able to slow the two-time reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year down. Think again. McCall still managed to complete 26 of 34 pass attempts for 358 yards and three touchdowns, but there was one area where the Monarchs were able to keep him in check: on the ground. McCall is second on the team in rushing yards and attempts, but the pressure got home and with sack yardage factored into the total, he finished with minus-20 yards on the ground. Marshall must limit his chances in the running game to slow down the CCU offense.
Can Khalan Laborn continue his dominant run against the Coastal Carolina defense?
Old Dominion had a field day against the Chanticleers defense on the ground, but the performance was a bit of an outlier when you look at what CCU has been able to do against the run all year. In three of their seven games, the Chants held their opponents to under 100 yards rushing. But ODU’s Blake Watson put a dent in the shield. Laborn has gone up against some of the best run defenders and had success this year, and his workload isn’t getting smaller. Expect 25-30 carries and another 100-yard performance for the Herd senior.
Homecoming … at night? What kind of crowd can be expected at Joan C. Edwards Stadium this evening?
While 7 p.m. might feel like an odd time for kickoff at the Homecoming football game, television rules all. NFL Network will carry the matchup between Marshall and Coastal Carolina, the third time the Herd has been on that network this year, but a healthy crowd of around 20,000 is still a feasible attendance number this weekend. The Marshall ticket office has done their best to sell more tickets, lowering the cost to $13 with a special promotional code that may add a few thousand more fans. Marshall’s highest attended home game this year was a crowd of 24,000-plus at the home opener against Norfolk State.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
