1. What does Marshall have to improve on the most this weekend?
Marshall’s red zone offense has not been efficient over the first four games of the season, which is a problem heading into Conference USA action. Given that Conference USA games have an average margin of victory of less than 10 points over the last three seasons, those opportunities in the red zone — touchdowns instead of field goals, making field goals as opposed to misses, etc. — are the difference between victory and defeat. No one knows that better than the Herd, who has lost the last two games based on inefficiencies in this capacity.
2. What is Marshall’s biggest concern about heading on the road for its first conference game?
In each of the first two road games of the season, Marshall has faced teams that have a solid atmosphere in terms of crowd with Navy and App State. Both crowds were engaged in the game, giving an atmosphere that brings energy. That will not be the case at Middle Tennessee, who has consistently announced crowds in excess of 10,000 to 15,000 in recent years, but more realistically featured an atmosphere that saw just 4,000 to 6,000 in the stands of Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium. That means the Herd must bring its own juice, which it has not been challenged with doing so far this season.
3. Who from Middle Tennessee is the biggest problem for the Herd?
In this one, I will say Middle Tennessee safety Reed Blankenship, who is one of those players that seems to be in the right place at the right time. Blankenship is not the most athletically-gifted player, but his football IQ and his propensity for big plays is something that has plagued C-USA opposition for the last decade, it seems (realistically, five years). Especially given Marshall’s troubles in the red zone, the Herd must avoid turnovers and not allow the defense to gain momentum for the Blue Raiders at home.
4. Who is Marshall’s most important player this week?
Generally, I try to go away from the quarterback position because that could be said each week. However, given the recent fourth-quarter struggles, it is all on Grant Wells this week. Wells has been solid through three quarters, but issues in the fourth have led to zero points in the last two games. Fourth-quarter performance is the difference between winning and losing. Like it or not, Marshall has lost five of its past six games, dating back to the 2020 season and Wells’ performance has been at the center of that trend. Wells needs a good performance to get the late struggles out of his head.
5. What is one aspect to this game that can’t be overlooked?
An odd history. Middle Tennessee has seemed to be a Marshall bugaboo, even though Western Kentucky gets much of the attention in that regard — especially in Murfreesboro. There was a last-season win over the Herd in their first Murfreesboro meeting and then the odd game in which Marshall missed six field goals in a 27-24 double-overtime loss as well. Marshall also fell to Middle Tennessee in 2019 in a game in which the offense put up massive yardage numbers, only to have turnovers derail them in a 24-13 loss that ultimately helped cost them the East Division title. Wells did perform well in a blowout win at home last season, so the hope for the Herd is that previous success for Wells continues into Murfreesboro this week.