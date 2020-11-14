What is something that No. 16 Marshall has to be wary of in its matchup with Middle Tennessee on Saturday?
Marshall has to guard against its own emotions on Saturday. With all the buildup surrounding the 50th anniversary of the 1970 tragedy, there is the ability to come out too hyped up and let that get in the way of the focus of the event. The Herd has done a good job in pressure situations this season, but this will be the most emotional game many of these guys have ever played in. Focus is crucial for success.
What makes Middle Tennessee a dangerous opponent on Saturday?
The Blue Raiders have always seemed to give Marshall fits, winning in each of the last two seasons in games that ultimately hindered the Herd’s East Division title chances. The scheme on both sides of the ball is tough to deal with for the Herd. Offensively, Middle Tennessee likes to create space and force one-on-one situations while incorporating the quarterback run with Asher O’Hara. Defensively, it is simply chaos with multiple blitzers in one gap and exotic looks geared at getting an offensive line out of position on blocks. It will be a difficult challenge on Saturday.
Who is one player that Marshall must stop on Saturday?
Marshall’s defense has to limit the production of O’Hara, who has found ways to get it done offensively for the Blue Raiders over the last two seasons. So far in 2020, O’Hara has accounted for 17 of 21 touchdowns offensively and is the one game-breaker on the offense that could give Marshall fits. All eyes will be on him when the teams take the field.
Who can Marshall expect to have a big game offensively?
When big games come up, the Herd goes with its big back, and that is expected again on Saturday. Marshall running back Brenden Knox has rushed for at least 100 yards in each of the last five games and, with Middle Tennessee’s exotic looks defensively that include blitzes in certain gaps, Knox could bust big gains if the Herd gets hats on the right players up front. A 150-to-200-yard day with multiple scores from Knox is a good possibility. Middle Tennessee is allowing 246 yards rushing per game.
What’s one aspect of this game to pay attention to?
The physicality of this matchup is one that is always fun to pay attention to. Middle Tennessee’s Tony Franklin-based offensive scheme lends itself to thinking that it is speed-based, but Marshall’s coaches and players spoke about how physical the Blue Raiders play in the trenches. MT linebacker DQ Thomas is a treat to watch, as well.