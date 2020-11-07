What is the biggest focus for Marshall heading into Saturday’s contest?
For the Herd, one of the keys to the game is to be sharp. The Herd has big aspirations for its 2020 season, and it can’t afford to lose its focus with an out-of-conference game that was a late addition to the schedule. Especially after not having last week’s scheduled matchup in Miami against FIU, this needs to be utilized as a tune-up for the stretch run of Conference USA play.
What does Marshall need to be concerned with the most?
Itself. With all respect to UMass, the film on UMass shows that these two teams are currently on different levels. UMass coach Walt Bell is trying to rebuild the Minutemen and has overhauled the roster, but the team has just one game under its belt together and is going up against a seasoned Marshall team who has seen success. The Herd’s biggest opponent this week is in the mirror. Marshall could be sloppy and still win, but it would hurt the Herd down the line. Marshall must avoid a lull.
What is one bold prediction for the game that may occur?
Marshall’s special teams has been close to breaking big plays on several occasions this season. Whether it was narrowly missing a punt block or being one tackle from a score on a punt return, the Herd can sense a big play in special teams looming. This week is the week that they get a touchdown from the game’s third phase.
What can be expected from the Herd defense?
It appears that the Herd could make it a perfect 6-for-6 in keeping opponents under 100 yards rushing. UMass running back Ellis Merriweather is a load, but the situation is similar to that which Eastern Kentucky faced when going up against the Herd defensive front: too much athleticism and too many fresh bodies rolling in and out. Expect the Herd to meet that defensive goal of making the Minutemen a one-dimensional attack.
Who is one player that should be watched for this week?
I never like picking just one, so I’m going to choose two. Running back Knowledge McDaniel could get extensive run on Saturday as the Herd looks to save the legs of Brenden Knox and Sheldon Evans for the C-USA stretch run. McDaniel, who rushed well against Eastern Kentucky, could have himself a day. Also, look for cornerback Josh Bowers to continue to get snaps. He played well against Florida Atlantic and could make some plays in the short to intermediate game this week.
— Grant Traylor