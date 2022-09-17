How will Marshall deal with such a drastic difference in atmosphere on Saturday?
The crowd at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio will not be remotely close to what the Herd experienced in South Bend, Indiana, at a sold out Notre Dame Stadium. A key factor in Saturday’s matchup will be the amount of energy the Herd can create for themselves in a stadium that holds 50,000 fewer fans. This is the homecoming game for Bowling Green.
What’s at stake for the Thundering Herd when it faces Bowling Green?
Marshall was the left just outside of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, earning 85 votes — the highest among teams that were unranked. A win over Bowling Green could be enough for the Herd to crack into the Top 25 rankings for the first time since 2020 when they rose as high as No. 15. A loss to the 0-2 Falcons would put a quick ending to that storyline.
What can the Thundering Herd do to avoid a letdown?
Consistency in approach has been preached by the Marshall coaching staff, in particular head coach Charles Huff, since the beginning of fall camp. That mindset allowed the game against Norfolk State to become just as important as last week’s contest against Notre Dame, even if the stakes were higher. Bottling the emotions of last week’s win, refocusing for their next opponent and entering with the same intensity as they did against the Irish is how Marshall can keep the ball rolling.
What Marshall position group will face the biggest test this week?
Bowling Green has a very active defensive front, one that has a tendency to get into the backfield, boasting a Mid American Conference-leading eight sacks, good for ninth best in the country. What’s even more impressive? The team leader in sacks (Walter Haire) only has 1.5 sacks on the year. Six others have at least one sack and Cashius Howell is responsible for a half sack.
Who is a key player for BGSU player as they look for their first win of 2022?
Quarterback Matt McDonald did everything but win the game in a seven-overtime loss to Eastern Kentucky in the home opener. He complete 23 of 40 passes for 283 yards and a career high five touchdowns while running for another in the loss. The offense goes as he goes but he and the Falcons will face a tough test against a Marshall defensive front that has bullied both opponents they’ve faced this season.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
