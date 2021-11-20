How much will Marshall have last week’s loss to UAB linger as it travels to Charlotte?
The hangover from a ‘75’ game loss will not loom as large as the memories for many of the 2019 loss to Charlotte that knocked the team out of the East Division lead. Given that the scenarios of 2019 and 2021 are quite similar, Marshall needs to put memories of that soggy loss away and execute well on both sides in order to get a win in Charlotte this weekend.
What is the most dangerous thing about Charlotte?
Marshall is what Charlotte’s program wants to be, essentially, so there is a bit of a rivalry aspect to the game that the Herd needs to embrace. Especially in the last four years, the 49ers have been a thorn in the Herd’s side — almost the equivalent of a Middle Tennessee. In 2017, the Herd won ugly in Charlotte and everyone knows about the 2019 matchup. Marshall has to set the tone early to avoid another collapse.
How does Marshall set the tone early?
Defensively, Marshall has to get in the face of Charlotte quarterback Chris Reynolds and disrupt him. If Reynolds gets time or gets out on scrambles and gains confidence, he will get stronger as the game grows. This is going to be an emotional game for the Charlotte seniors, so the defense will be who sets the tone. Offensively, the 49ers secondary is subpar, so Marshall quarterback Grant Wells needs to avoid red zone mistakes and end drives well.
What is a troublesome trend that Marshall must overcome?
It is not a trend from just this year; instead, one of the past that has continued at times this season. Marshall has struggled to find the “clutch” gene when it has been needed. That means someone stepping up and making a play when the game is on the line. In all four losses this year, there have been missed opportunities late — that’s the difference in 6-4 and, honestly, 10-0 at this point. In looking back on it, the same can be said of 2019 and 2020 as well. Someone must emerge as a leader and become a finisher in tough games. If that happens or who that is remains to be seen.
What does Marshall have going its way as it heads for the matchup this weekend?
In addition to Charlotte’s secondary not being very sound (they gave up 446 yards passing on 19 completions to FIU), Marshall has really taken care of business well on the road this season. Aside from Middle Tennessee, Marshall’s best performances have come on the road — even the 31-30 loss to Appalachian State. Whether by one point or 40, Marshall needs to continue to light its road spark and get out of Charlotte with a win to keep East Division title hopes alive.
—Grant Traylor