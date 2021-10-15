So, Marshall was an 11-point favorite coming into Friday’s game. How did that happen?
Honestly, not sure the thinking there. North Texas has faced some very good competition during its current four-game skid and last week, the offense looked solid against Missouri, who isn’t a great team, but still features SEC-level talent. This one should be a game that — like the Herd’s last four — goes down to the wire.
What is the most notable thing about North Texas?
The balance of the offense. North Texas is the only team in Conference USA who is rushing and passing for more than 200 yards per game. The Mean Green, led by DeAndre Torrey, lead C-USA in rushing yards per game and the offensive line is active and gets out on blocks in the stretch rushing attack. It will be a big challenge for the Herd on Friday.
What does Marshall have to excel at to slow down the UNT offense?
Marshall has to swarm to the ball and not miss assignments or tackles. Marshall head coach Charles Huff spoke earlier this week about his team’s discipline issues in certain situations when guys would try to make hero plays instead of sticking to their assignment. The result was several big runs due to free gaps for Old Dominion. North Texas’ rushing attack is much better so the Herd has to shore up those issues.
Who is one player that will determine success or failure for the Herd on Friday?
This week, I’m going with safety Brandon Drayton. The senior safety’s return to the lineup last week was lauded by Huff as a key factor in the continuity of the defense’s strength. Drayton’s communication is critical and his abilities against the run are huge, but with North Texas switching to quarterback Austin Aune last week, Drayton will be called on to make more plays in the passing game, too, which puts a big load on his back.
What will be the deciding factor of Friday’s contest?
Turnovers. North Texas has forced 10 fumbles in five games, recovering six of them. On the flip side, Marshall has fumbled away several possessions this season as well as the turnover bug has bit often. Marshall needs to stay even in the turnover battle with the Mean Green to get out Texas with a win. If they give North Texas additional possessions, it could be a long night in the Lone Star State.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
