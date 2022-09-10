How will Marshall handle the atmosphere at Notre Dame Stadium?
The bottom line is that many of Marshall’s players have never experienced the atmosphere that they will on Saturday when they walk into Notre Dame Stadium. The mystique, the aura, the legacy that has traveled through South Bend, Indiana, make it one of the unique stops in college football. Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi — who has been in big-game atmosphere — will be called on to keep his team calm and showcase his leadership skills early in the season.
What is the biggest concern for Marshall as it goes up against Notre Dame?
The Thundering Herd has to be able to establish some type of run presence with Khalan Laborn and Ethan Payne to maintain a bit of balance. Otherwise, the Notre Dame defense will tee off on Colombi and make life very hard on the Thundering Herd. The secondary is good enough to go one-on-one with pressure against the Herd, so the offensive line being able to get a push, plus protect in passing situations is paramount if Marshall has a chance at the upset.
What advantages could Marshall have on Saturday?
Marshall’s athleticism and depth along the defensive front is one area in which the Herd could see some success. Koby Cumberlander and Owen Porter each had big games last week for the Thundering Herd, but will go up against a pair of 315-pound offensive tackles in Notre Dame’s Joe Alt and Blake Fisher. Alt and Fisher will push the pile if they are able to reach Marshall’s defensive ends, but Cumberlander and Porter possess the wiggle to make life hard and wear down the mammoth offensive line, too. This will be a key aspect of the game.
For Marshall, who is the key player in Saturday’s contest?
In terms of this game, it feels like center Logan Osburn is going to have a key hand in success. Osburn is relatively young in his center experience and this will be the best team he has faced. In addition to making all the calls for the Herd’s offensive line, he will have to help contain the interior of the Notre Dame defense, led by defensive tackle Howard Cross III. It is a whale of a task for a former walk-on who now leads the offensive line.
Who does Marshall have to contain the most on Saturday?
On paper, it appears the Herd’s toughest matchup may be Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, who is the favorite to win the Mackey Award as the top tight end in college football. However, Marshall’s defense needs to keep running back Chris Tyree out of space. If Tyree finds space, it opens up the passing game, too, which allows for a more comfortable situation for Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner. If Marshall limits Tyree as Ohio State did last week, it puts more pressure on Buchner, who completed his first eight passes, but then ended the game completing only two of his last 10 attempts as the Buckeyes took over.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
