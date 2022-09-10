The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

How will Marshall handle the atmosphere at Notre Dame Stadium?

The bottom line is that many of Marshall’s players have never experienced the atmosphere that they will on Saturday when they walk into Notre Dame Stadium. The mystique, the aura, the legacy that has traveled through South Bend, Indiana, make it one of the unique stops in college football. Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi — who has been in big-game atmosphere — will be called on to keep his team calm and showcase his leadership skills early in the season.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

