What does Rasheen Ali’s return mean for Khalan Laborn?

Last week gave a pretty clear view of how coach Charles Huff plans to use the two running backs. Laborn got the start but split reps nearly down the middle with Ali, who made his first appearance of the 2022 season last week. Laborn’s reps will decrease now with Ali in the lineup and Cam Fancher running the ball as well as he has for the last five games, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing given the large workload he shouldered the first half of the year.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

