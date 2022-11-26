What does Rasheen Ali’s return mean for Khalan Laborn?
Last week gave a pretty clear view of how coach Charles Huff plans to use the two running backs. Laborn got the start but split reps nearly down the middle with Ali, who made his first appearance of the 2022 season last week. Laborn’s reps will decrease now with Ali in the lineup and Cam Fancher running the ball as well as he has for the last five games, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing given the large workload he shouldered the first half of the year.
How dangerous is Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger?
A true dual threat quarterback, and maybe the best overall signal caller Marshall has faced this season. Granger carries the weight of both the run and pass game on his shoulders having accounted for 23 touchdowns this season and he’s currently the team’s leading rusher. He presents a major challenge for the Herd defense, who will have to play extremely well.
How high, or low, can Marshall finish in the SBC East Division?
The Herd was projected to finish fourth in the East Division in the preseason and can finish no lower than that based on the current standings, but can finish as high as second place in the East with a win and a loss by James Madison against Coastal Carolina. Third place is possible with a Marshall win and Coastal Carolina loss. The Herd would finish fourth if they do not beat Georgia State.
Can Marshall keep distractions to a minimum on Senior Day?
The Herd has had plenty of struggles on the final home game in each of the last two seasons, suffering a 20-0 loss to Rice in 2020 and a 53-21 loss to Western Kentucky a season ago. While one can’t peg the entire loss on the emotional nature of Senior Day, it’s certainly a factor the Herd will have to account for on Saturday. Georgia State is trying to send its seniors out on a high note, too, and could use a hot start to play spoiler like the Hilltoppers and Owls have done the past two years.
What has been the biggest difference for the Herd during its current three-game win streak?
The continued progression of the offense has been a key part of Marshall’s recent success. They’ve not trailed at any point in the first half for the past three weeks and that has allowed the unit to play more free. The defense, in turn can also play without as much pressure on them. They are back to playing the kind of complementary football they were when they started the season 2-0.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
