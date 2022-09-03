The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As Marshall opens the 2022 season, what is the one thing that will decide the team’s success or failure?

That answer can be found in the offensive line. Right tackle Kendrick Sartor and center Logan Osburn each return, but there are three new starters up front, which means the unit must mesh quickly in game-play to open holes for the running game and protect quarterback Henry Colombi. For Osburn especially, he goes from the rookie in 2021 to the leader in 2022. It will be THE position to watch as the season opens.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you