As Marshall opens the 2022 season, what is the one thing that will decide the team’s success or failure?
That answer can be found in the offensive line. Right tackle Kendrick Sartor and center Logan Osburn each return, but there are three new starters up front, which means the unit must mesh quickly in game-play to open holes for the running game and protect quarterback Henry Colombi. For Osburn especially, he goes from the rookie in 2021 to the leader in 2022. It will be THE position to watch as the season opens.
With Rasheen Ali out indefinitely, what can be expected from the rushing attack?
While losing a player the caliber of Ali is never a good thing, this does open up the door for five-star transfer Khalan Laborn to get his feet wet quickly within the Herd system. Laborn showed tremendous burst and game-breaker type abilities in the preseason, so it will be interesting to see how he fares in his first game with the Herd. Also, Poca’s Ethan Payne is sure to get plenty of run as the No. 2 back, which brings a different dynamic.
Who is someone that Marshall must watch for Norfolk State?
Running back J.J. Davis is a special player, having been nominated as the 2022 Preseason MEAC Offensive Player of the Year. As a freshman in 2021, Davis burst onto the scene, finishing the season with 887 yards and 10 touchdowns while leading all of FCS with an average-per-carry of 7.2 yards. Davis can bust the big play at any time — he had three runs of 70-plus yards last season — so Marshall’s defense must be sound and stick to assignments to not allow him any breathing room.
Who is the player to watch for Marshall in this game?
Running back Khalan Laborn. Obviously, it has been mentioned that Laborn is stepping in for Rasheen Ali, which adds importance, but there are also some underlying motivational factors for Laborn in this one, too. Laborn is a native of Virginia Beach, having starred at Bishop Sullivan Catholic School where he became ranked as the nation’s No. 1 all-purpose back for the Class of 2017. And what school was just 10 miles down the road from where he played in high school? That’s right...Norfolk State. It gives a definite hometown feel to this one for Laborn.
Why is this game a special one for the Herd?
In addition to Laborn’s connections, this reunites Huff with a rival from his playing days at Hampton. Huff is a combined 5-0 against Norfolk State with four wins as a player and another as an assistant coach after he returned to Hampton. Just as last year’s opener starter with a special game because Huff was starting his head coaching career near his hometown, this opener adds flavor because of his deep ties in the Tidewater area, as well.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
