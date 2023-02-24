VANCEBURG, Ky. -- It took all season for Lewis County to find the team coach Scott Tackett thought he would have coming into this year.
It only took 59 seconds for the Lions to send a shockwave across the 16th Region with a 66-50 win over top-seeded Russell on Friday night in the 63rd District Tournament championship at Lewis County Middle School.
Caleb Box splashed home a triple to open the contest for his first of a game-high 17 points to lead the Lions, who started the season 3-8.
“It’s been a growth process with Caden,” Tackett said. “He’s been in the doghouse some because he checks out mentally. But we have really been working on that since January and he played with a toughness tonight. We’ve always said he has all the tools, we just wanted to see him put it on the floor. He had never put it together before tonight.”
Russell coach Derek Cooksey said the fast start for the host Lions allowed the crowd to create a volatile environment, and they fed off the energy from the packed house.
“We were down 5-0 in the first two possessions and the crowd was ignited,” Cooksey said. “We were getting some decent looks, but we were a little stagnant. But hat's off to (Tackett). We knew he was going to throw some stuff at us and be really physical.”
Box's effort, combined with Trey Gerike’s 14, helped the Lions withstand the Red Devils' final push after cutting the lead down to 47-43. The duo combined to go 8 of 12 from the free throw line.
“Anytime Trey Gerike has the ball in his hands, good things can happen,” Cooksey said.
Gerike was the only player to finish in double figures when the Lions met the Devils in the regular season matchup in Vanceburg, a game Russell had to hold on down the stretch for a 53-49 win.
Lewis County played through the hot hand of Xavier Prater in the opening half. His game-high 13 rebounds helped Lewis County outrebound Russell 42-25. Seventeen of those were on the offensive glass.
“I told him in the locker room I didn’t think he played very well in the game night before last (against Greenup County),” Tackett said of Prater. “I told him he was 30 games in and he’s no longer a rookie. It was time to understand the physicality of this game. He got rebounds and took advantage of the opportunities and I couldn’t have asked for any more from him.”
Prater kicked in 13 points as well. Drew Noble rounded out the double-digit scoring for Lewis County with 10.
Blum led the Devils with 12. Elijah Neel added 10. Damon Charles finished with eight points and 12 rebounds.
Gerike, Box, Prater and Noble were all-tournament selections for Lewis County. Blum, Neel and Charles got those honors for Russell. Both advance to next week's region tournament.
Greenup County's Cohen Underwood and Raceland's Christian Large completed the all-tournament team.
RUSSELL 9 12 16 13 — 50: Quinn, Neel 10, Blum 12, Rimmer 8, Charles 8, G. Carter 4, Z. Carter 5, Fleming 3.
LEWIS COUNTY 19 12 12 23 — 66: Box 17, Collins 6, T. Gerike 14, Prater 13, Noble 10, B. Gerike 4, H. Gerike, McGlone, Tackett, Puente, Rister 2.
