VANCEBURG, Ky. — Lewis County skipper Chad Case admitted his fingernails are as short as they could possibly be after battling with Raceland in a 10-inning marathon Wednesday night for the 63rd District Tournament championship.
“One of the most exciting games I’ve been a part of, and we haven’t experienced anything like that since last year at the state tournament against Harrison County,” Case said
Raceland hurler Davanna Grubb held Lewis County hitless through 9 2/3 innings, but a two-out error by the Rams gave the Lions a much-welcomed reprieve and the three-time defending champs pounced on the opportunity.
After Summer Egbert reached on the error, Addison Willis laced a comebacker off Grubb’s leg in the circle for the first hit for the Lions. What came next was nothing short of a Hollywood ending.
Freshman Jerra Lucas seized the moment on the first pitch she saw from Grubb and drilled a laser to the fence in left-center that scored Egbert from second to give Lewis County a 1-0 win and its fourth consecutive district championship.
“I was nervous, people were on base and everyone was standing and I was like, as a freshman, this could be really big,” Lucas said of the moment. “Coach looked and me and told me I was made for this, and you are the best one I could put in the box for this moment. I was like, he’s right. I’ve done this before and I can do it again. I told myself the first pitch would be a strike and then it just happened.”
Case said he had a special feeling about Lucas before she stepped into the box for the game-winning hit.
“I told her when she went to the plate, kid, you are built for this,” Case said. “This is your moment, and there she went.”
While Lucas stole the show at the end, Emily Cole and Grubb were the stars from the circle as the pitchers dueled all night in their own respective way. Cole fanned 19 and wiggled out of bases-loaded jams in the sixth and the 10th with an inning-ending strikeout. Grubb was perfect through 6 2/3 innings and held the Lions without a hit until the comebacker in the 10th.
“Davanna Grubb was just amazing tonight,” Case said. “She is going to be a star before she graduates high school.”
Raceland coach Destiny Goins said Grubb took the scouting report to heart and executed it to a tee all night long.
“We really studied their hitters,” Goins said. “We sat down and talked about things before the game and said, this is what we are going to do with this one, and this is how we will do with another one. Davanna took that in and that was the difference tonight. She hit her spots and pitched well inside and out, and that’s what we have to have from her to stay in games like this.”
Grubb held Lewis County without a baserunner until two outs in the sixth with an error broke up the sophomore’s perfect game.
Meanwhile, Cole’s performance was just as magical as the Marshall commit seemingly found a strikeout at every pivotal moment in the contest.“I knew after the way she pitched against Greenup County Monday night, she was in the right mind to do something special, and that’s just what she did,” Case said of Cole. “Nineteen strikeouts is just crazy, but that kid is amazing.”
Raceland had its chances to dent the scoreboard with two runners on in the fourth and bases loaded chances in the sixth and 10th. Reagan Mackie opened the 10th with a one-out double, Kaitlin Kartchner reached on an error and a free base to Bryna Wellman filled the bases with Rams with two outs, only to watch Cole retire her final batter on three pitches.
“Every person we get on base, we have to capitalize on it against a pitcher like this,” Goins said. “When you get runners on, you don’t know when the next time you will get runners on. But I’m proud of them for getting on base. We just didn’t come through when we needed to.”
Raceland left eight runners on the bases.
Both pitchers worked behind stellar defensive efforts with diving catches and highlight-worthy plays scattered throughout. Rylie Patton—who made the start at shortstop after Case announced that Kayla Sullivan had departed the team—had to handle the first ball in play and made a strong throw to cut down Wellman at first.
“Rylie moved in from right field to shortstop and she owned that position,” Cole said of Patton. “She made a diving grab (in the first). She didn’t get the out, but it was an awesome effort and that’s all we can ask for.”
Case said the outcome of the game is just the shot in the arm the two-time defending region champs needed before hosting the region tournament that is set to get underway this weekend.
“We needed this game,” Case said. “All of the adversity and everything that we’ve been though over the course of this year, we needed this ball game and these girls needed this ball game, and I couldn’t be more proud and excited for what they did tonight.”
Raceland enters the region field as a runner up for the second straight year, but Goins believes she has a team that can make a run at a championship.
“We’re not done,” Goins said. “We proved tonight that we can go nose to nose with the best competition in the region. I don’t really care who we draw, if we come out and play the way we did tonight, we can play with anybody. I told the girls that they have to take this as fire and fuel going into Saturday.”
RACELAND 000 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
LEWIS CO. 000 000 000 1 — 1 2 1
Grubb and Vance; Cole and Lucas. W—Cole. L—Grubb. 2B—R. Mackie (R).