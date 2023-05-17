The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — Boyd County posted 10 runs on five hits, four walks and four Ashland errors — in the opening half frame alone, with a two-run homer by Peyton Jackson punctuating the crooked frame — on Wednesday.

The Lions then rounded out the 64th District Tournament-winning performance with six additional runs on a trio of hits, including two two-run RBI singles by Michael Potter and Brogan Jones in the second inning, and cruised to victory from there in a 20-5, four-inning victory over the Tomcats at Alumni Field — avenging a 2-1 loss to Ashland three weeks prior on the same field.

