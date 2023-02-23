The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SUMMIT, Ky. — Boyd County’s boys basketball team defeated archrival Ashland 74-67 on Thursday to win the 64th District Tournament championship on its home floor.

The Lions rallied after a first-quarter deficit to take double-digit leads on two occasions in the second half but had to hold off a Tomcats rally each time to get the win and secure a winner’s seed at the 16th Region Tournament in Morehead.

