Boyd County’s Cole Hicks (1) instructs a teammate as he is guarded by Ashland’s Tucker Conway (15) in the 64th District high school boys basketball final on Thursday at the Boyd County Middle School in Summit.
Boyd County’s Jason Ellis (3) works to the basket against Ashland defender Nate Freize (33) in the 64th District high school boys basketball final on Thursday at the Boyd County Middle School in Summit.
Ashland’s Rheyce DeBoard (21) dirbbles up the floor as the Tomcats take on Boyd County in the 64th District high school boys basketball final on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Boyd County Middle School in Ashland.
SUMMIT, Ky. — Boyd County’s boys basketball team defeated archrival Ashland 74-67 on Thursday to win the 64th District Tournament championship on its home floor.
The Lions rallied after a first-quarter deficit to take double-digit leads on two occasions in the second half but had to hold off a Tomcats rally each time to get the win and secure a winner’s seed at the 16th Region Tournament in Morehead.
A drawing on Saturday will determine who the Lions and the rest of the field will play.
After trailing Ashland 20-16 at the end of the first quarter, Boyd County took the lead on baskets on its first two possessions of the second quarter.
Four more lead changes between the two teams followed before Drew Smith’s 3-pointer with 5:03 to play in the first half put the Lions ahead 28-24.
Cole Hicks’ 3-pointer with five seconds left in the second period put Boyd County up 39-30 and set the halftime score.
Then a 7-0 Lions run early in the third period opened Boyd County’s largest lead of the game at 46-32.
Ashland, behind eight points from Zander Carter, cut the lead to 49-43. Rheyce Deboard’s three-point play with 1:26 to play in the third pulled the Tomcats to within 49-46. Carter finished with a game-high 24 points.
Nate Freize hit a 3-pointer from the wing to open play in the fourth quarter and tie the contest at 49-49.
Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said his team’s tough schedule this season helped prevent panic from his players during the Ashland rally.
“It just felt like our guys had been there before,” said Anderson, whose team improved to 25-5. “I thought that we handled the ball very well tonight. Then, we preached to it all year long, that especially this time of year, you’ve got to make free throws.”
The Lions shot 16 of 22 from the free throw line for 72% in the contest. Boyd County made three of its first four foul shots during a stretch in the fourth quarter in which ir used an 11-0 run to regain a 60-49 lead with 4:22 to play.
With the help of Tristin Davis, the Tomcats clawed back again. On consecutive Ashland possessions, Davis scored a traditional three-point play and stroked a 3-pointer from the top of the key to cut the Boyd County lead to 63-59 with 2:03 left.
Davis finished with 20 points for Ashland (19-11) and with two free throws from Deboard plus a layup by Carter, the Tomcats cut the lead to 66-63 with 52 seconds left.
The Lions were perfect inside from the foul line in the final minute, shooting 6 for 6 to seal the game.
“Unfortunately, we came up with consecutive empty possessions,” Ashland interim coach Ryan Bonner said. “That turned into a big run for them.”
The region tournament will begin March 1 at Morehead State’s Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
