SUMMIT, Ky. — Boyd County won the rubber match with archrival Ashland, this time winning the girls’ 64th District Tournament championship on Wednesday at Boyd County Middle School.

After splitting the first two meetings, including the last on Feb. 10 at the Kittens’ Anderson Gymnasium, the Lions took a big first-half lead and held on late to secure the 62-54 win.

