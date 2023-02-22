SUMMIT, Ky. — Boyd County won the rubber match with archrival Ashland, this time winning the girls’ 64th District Tournament championship on Wednesday at Boyd County Middle School.
After splitting the first two meetings, including the last on Feb. 10 at the Kittens’ Anderson Gymnasium, the Lions took a big first-half lead and held on late to secure the 62-54 win.
Both teams advance to the 16th Region Tournament at Morehead State beginning on Monday, but as the district champion, Boyd County will draw a lower-seeded team.
“It was really important that we won this game just to get a lower seed (opponent),” said Audrey Biggs, who scored 11 points for the Lions.
Emilee Neese and Jasmine Jordan each scored 18 points to lead Boyd County (19-9). Neese hit four 3-pointers in the game, including three in the first quarter as the Lions took a 25-15 lead.
“I think when we get open in the front and I’m running full sprint, I get wide open,” said Neese, a sophomore guard. “I’ve been practicing (outside shooting), and I knew they would try to face-guard me.”
The game slowed down for both teams in the second quarter, but Ashland struggled with its offense, scoring just two points in the period while Boyd County opened a 36-17 lead at halftime.
Scoring was distributed evenly in the third period between Biggs, Jordan, Neese, Taylor Bartrum and Sophia Stevens as the Lions maintained their lead, 51-32, heading into the final quarter.
In the fourth, Ashland began to make its move.
Forcing turnovers with its defense and getting Kenleigh Woods involved in offense, Ashland cut the lead to 60-50 with 1:33 to play.
Woods finished the game with 18 points to lead the Kittens, including 13 in the fourth quarter.
“Boyd County came out and they crammed it down our throats,” Ashland coach Stacy Franz Davis said. “The momentum went with them the whole time. Our girls about halfway through the fourth quarter decided that they wanted to play. In a district game, against a Boyd County, it was too late.”
The region tournament draw will take place Saturday morning, when all teams learn who they play beginning at Ellis T. Johnson Arena on Monday.
Boyd County will enter the contest as the defending region champion.
“We will be locked in just like we were tonight,” said Jordan, whose Lions posted a 9-3 record against the region this season.
Boyd County’s only losses in the region were to Ashland, Russell and Rowan County, but each came in the final three regular season games.
“We bounced back from those three losses going into the postseason, so this was a great team win,” Biggs said.
