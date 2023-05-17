Boyd County's Jaycie Goad, left, and Elya Simpkins celebrate scoring two runs as the Lady Lions take on Ashland in the 64th District softball final on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Boyd County High School.
CANNONSBURG, Ky. -- The Boyd County Lions used a five-run first inning along with a strong pitching performance to secure the 64th District Tournament championship 9-3 versus the visiting Ashland Kittens on Wednesday evening.
Ashland’s Jada Erwin and Erin Patrick were able to each single with two outs in the top of the first inning; however, they were unable to bring them home as the third out was caught by Boyd County’s shortstop, Jaycie Goad. This ended up being the story of the night for the Kitten offense.
In the bottom of the first, Goad showed her offensive skills by blasting a double off the fence, moving Elyn Simpkins to third. The next at-bat, first baseman Sara Bays hit a two-run single.
After Savanna Henderson hit another single and Myla Hamilton walked to load the bases, Makenna Mulhearn was hit by a pitch, bringing in the third run of the inning. Emily Shivel walked, which brought in another run, and the inning was capped off when Kyli Kouns singled to left field, driving in run number five.
Boyd County senior pitcher Kylie Thompson, who had a complete game for the win, responded from the productive first inning by getting three outs in three batters in the top of the second. Her defense made a big play in the third when Mulhearn, the Lions right fielder, doubled up a runner at second for the third out after catching a fly ball.
Lions coach Dave Wheeler praised Thompson, 13-2 on the year, for her resilience all year and responding to be ready to win the championship. He also was impressed with Mulhearn’s awareness on the double play. Her throw on the play was a strike to shortstop.
Ashland battled back in the fourth inning after Erin Patrick singled to right field and Addie Laine also reached base on a walk. With runners at first and second, Maddie Kersey reached first on an error, setting up Aubrey Foster for a bases-loaded single, which scored one run.
The next at-bat, Katie Samuel drove in two more runs with an infield single between third and short. The next three batters for the Kittens made contact; however, the Lions defense responded by executing three outs to end the inning. Those were Ashland's last runs of the evening.
The coaching move of the night came in the bottom of the sixth. The Lions were leading 7-3 with the bases loaded when Wheeler had Raegan Robbins, an eighth-grader, pinch-hit with two outs and the bases loaded. With two strikes, she hit a two-run double, which gave the Lions some insurance runs going into the seventh inning.
When asked after the game about the substitution, Wheeler responded by saying that after 29 years of coaching members of her family, he knows she is a player and has a great future.
Although Ashland made a great effort to make something happen in the last inning, the Boyd County defense and Thompson were too strong as she struck out the last batter of the game to seal the district championship. Both teams will continue their season in the 16th Region Tournament.
