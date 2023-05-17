The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CANNONSBURG, Ky. -- The Boyd County Lions used a five-run first inning along with a strong pitching performance to secure the 64th District Tournament championship 9-3 versus the visiting Ashland Kittens on Wednesday evening.

Ashland’s Jada Erwin and Erin Patrick were able to each single with two outs in the top of the first inning; however, they were unable to bring them home as the third out was caught by Boyd County’s shortstop, Jaycie Goad. This ended up being the story of the night for the Kitten offense.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you