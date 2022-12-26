ASHLAND — The Ashland Invitational Tournament, one of the older and more prestigious in Kentucky, begins Wednesday at Anderson Gym.
The 67th rendition of the AIT continues through Friday with its usual strong field.
On Wednesday, the event begins at 2 p.m. with Lincoln County (5-4) from Stanford, Kentucky, playing Perry County Central (6-6). At 4 p.m., Collins (9-1) takes on Blue Ridge (6-1) out of St. George, Virginia.
The host Tomcats (6-4) play Simon Kenton (7-3) at 7 p.m.
The first round concludes at 8:30 p.m. with Lexington Henry Clay (6-3) vs. The Carmel School (8-5) of Ruther Glen, Virginia.
Games continues at the same times Thursday and Friday with winners playing winners and losers taking on losers.
The tournament features several players being sought by college programs, including Ashland’s Zander Carter, who averages 23.6 points per game.
Tramane Alcorn paces Lincloin County at 16.6 points per contest. Mason Hawkins leads Henry Clay at 16.9 ppg.
Kenyon Goodin leads Collins at 19.1 points a game. Kizer Slone scored 15 points per game for Perry County Central.
Travis Krohman paces Simon Kenton at 15 points a game.
Kamren Martin scores 13.1 ppg for Blue Ridge.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
