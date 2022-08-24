The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Charleston and Kanawha County officials announced an $80 million investment in two ancillary Charleston Town Center mall structures Wednesday, paving the way for development of a substantial multi-sports complex.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said the Capital Sports Center project represents the largest partnership between the entities to date. They and others participated in the announcement Wednesday afternoon from the second floor of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, not far from where the mall-related renovations will take place.

