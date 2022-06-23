ROANOKE, W.Va. — For two straight days, David Bradshaw and Christian Brand went eye-to-eye, shot-for-shot only to end up in the same place.
And it's a place both are familiar with.
That will be the final group because Bradshaw and Brand fired matching rounds of 3-under 69 on Thursday — after doing exactly that on Wednesday as well — and are tied for the lead entering Friday's final round of the 89th West Virginia Open at Stonewall Resort.
Joining them will be Wheeling's Thadd Obecny II, the runner-up in 2020, as he followed up an opening round of 4-under 68 with a 1-over 73 on Thursday to sit three back. The three are the only players under par after two rugged days at one of the state's toughest courses.
Bradshaw and Brand tangled in several duels in the mid-2000s with Brand winning both of his titles in 2014 and 2015 before embarking on a pro career that sent him to the Korn Ferry Tour from 2016-19. Bradshaw, second all-time with 12 Open titles, has won five of the last six and is the defending champion.
Brand, a former Capital and Marshall standout who now lives in Scott Depot, said he requested to play in the same group as Bradshaw over the first two days and, so far, neither has budged.
"I asked if I could be paired with him because we just might as well get it out of the way," Brand said. "I like to know where I'm at. He's been the barometer, he's won however many — 350 or 360 West Virginia Opens — and if you want to know where you're at you have to play with him."
While both ended up in the same place in terms of score, they took two drastically different routes in getting there.
For Bradshaw, it was a round of saves complete with a couple of fortunate bounces. With the group starting on the ninth hole and finishing on the eighth, Bradshaw was tested right away, chipping in for par on the par-3 10th. He'd add another chip-in, this one for birdie on the par-4 third and he sank long birdie putts on the 13th and fourth holes.
Twice Bradshaw hit balls into the penalty area only to find them and hit them instead of taking drops. On the par-5 fourth, his approach shot ricocheted off a tree, flew over an area of fescue and landed safely on the fifth tee box. With a good lie, he found the green and buried a 40-foot putt for birdie.
After Brand seized the lead with a birdie on the 15th, Bradshaw chased until getting to 7-under for the tournament with the long putt at No. 4, but a double bogey on the fifth gave the lead right back to Brand. Bradshaw rolled in one more birdie on the seventh hole and that put the two square heading into Friday.
"I didn't play that good, had two chip-ins, one for par," Bradshaw said. "Things that don't last long — dogs that chase cars and golfers that chip in for pars. It was wild out there; this golf course is tough. You've got to hit it well, and if you're just a little off sometimes, you can be way off. But I got away with a few. I took it on five but the golf gods are always evening things out — so be it."
Brand, meanwhile, has made just two bogeys over the course of two days and has steered clear of big mistakes, something that has seemingly haunted nearly everyone else in the field.
"I've hit it pretty well for 36 holes," Brand said. "If we just keep doing what we're doing, we're going to be fine tomorrow."
Obecny finished his round with the morning wave and was finishing up right when Bradshaw and Brand were teeing off. He carded a pair of birdies to go with three bogeys, and though he finds himself three shots back, he is in a position to play spoiler and feels comfortable heading into Friday.
"If you just keep your bad holes to birdies you should be in good shape at the end of the day," Obecny said. "I like playing with the guys I know I have to beat. I like being in the final group. It'll be fun."
First-round leader Mason Kidwell limped to a 5-over 77 after shooting 5-under 67 on Wednesday. He will be a part of the penultimate group along with Buckhannon's Christian McKisic and Hurricane's Sam O'Dell, all three of whom are even par for the tournament and in a tie for fourth.
Huntington's Cam Roam and Clayton Thomas, of Proctorville, Ohio, share seventh at 1-over through two rounds, with Elkview's Tyler Shamblin, Cabins' Nick Fleming, Follansbee's Ryan Bilby, Morgantown's Cory Dillinger and Weirton's Howie Peterson tied for ninth at 2-over.
The field was cut to 60 players with golfers at plus-15 or better moving on to Friday. Tee times will begin at 7:45 a.m. with the final group scheduled to get underway at 10:54.