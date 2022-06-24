During Friday’s final round at the 89th West Virginia Open at Stonewall Resort, Christian Brand and David Bradshaw rode around together in cart No. 1.
And while the mood inside the vehicle was certainly amicable, No. 1 is the number the two seem poised to fight over for years to come.
This week’s round went to Brand who shot a 4-under 68 on Friday to go with two 3-under 69s, finishing at 10-under to win his first Open championship since 2015. That total edged Bradshaw, a 12-time champion of the event, by three shots.
It marked a return of sorts for Brand who won back-to-back Opens in 2014 and 2015 before embarking on a touring professional career from 2016-2019. He returned to the Open in 2020, finishing fourth and did not play last year.
Meanwhile, Bradshaw had claimed five of the last six championships entering the week and will remain five short of catching Sam Snead, who claimed 17 West Virginia Open crowns. With Bradshaw now 39 years old and Brand at 34 and now with Brand in the process of regaining amateur status and living with his family in Scott Depot, the two seemed destined to butt heads in the state’s biggest tournament for years to come.
And though the two are friendly, neither backed away from the word "rivalry" when describing their head-to-head showdowns -- those in the past and those likely to come.
“I think we’re both just nice guys but we’re both trying to beat each other, I promise you that,” Brand said. “Yeah, I’d say it’s a rivalry. He’s won 12 and I haven’t been here for a lot of them but when I’ve been here, I’ve held my own. I think it’s a pretty 50-50 rivalry.”
“It is a rivalry but it’s like, we like each other,” Bradshaw added. “We’re kind of chill and playing golf and we know each other’s games. We talk about golf and how to get better and all kinds of stuff.”
The two were cart partners from the beginning of the first round on Wednesday and from the outset, seemed to go shot-for-shot. Errant drives by Bradshaw on the 11th and 12th holes on Friday proved to be the ultimate difference and while the conversations were friendly and cordial, the competitive fire from both loomed just under the surface. In his speech after the trophy presentation, Brand thanked Bradshaw personally for the extra drive and both admitted afterwards, one pushes the other.
“It’s always good to have good competition,” Bradshaw said. “I love playing 18 holes when you’re tied for the lead of a golf tournament. That’s why you play the game. Even losing today it’s like, ‘Did I give it away?’ No. I got beat. I’m sure every year he’ll be preparing like hell when it comes to this event.”
“The big reason I got to 10-under this week is because of David and getting to ride with him every day,” Brand added. “I told him, ‘I guess I’m driving Miss Daisy again today,’ I drove every day. We had a good time and we respect each other. There’s no animosity, there’s no smack-talk out there.”
Brand, who wasn’t eligible to win any prizes as he is no longer a professional but has yet to regain amateur status, thought there was nothing he could win this week but the Joe Taylor Trophy.
It turned out he was wrong.
Ian Patrick Archer, a golfer from Huntington who also played this week, put out a Facebook Status on Tuesday asking for predictions for the Open, offering a free foursome for anyone that could pick the winner and the exact winning score.
One of the first comments was Brand’s who picked himself at 10-under par. The comment drew some good-natured ribbing but at the end of Friday, Brand was the one laughing.
“I thought 10-under could win and I guess I was right,” Brand said.
Charles Town’s Christian Boyd, a current golfer at Marshall, fired the low round of the day on Friday with a 5-under 67 and that score matched the course record from that yardage (6,960 yards).
nnn
Only two players in the field – third-place Thadd Obecny and Howie Peterson (tied for sixth) – didn’t score higher than bogey on any hole over the course of three days.