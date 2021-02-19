HUNTINGTON -- Like a critter emerging from its den, student-athletes and coaches throughout the Tri-State began returning to action on Friday.
Ironton's football team conducted voluntary workouts Friday afternoon.
"We're back," Fighting Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton proclaimed, excited to be with his players again after ice and snow forced postponements and cancellations of nearly every athletic activity in the Tri-State the last week.
Hurricane boys basketball team conducted tryouts Friday afternoon after having them postponed since Monday.
Not everyone, however, was back on the basketball court, wrestling mat or in the swimming pool. Several games were rescheduled or called off because of roads impassable because of ice, snow and downed trees, or a because of a lack of electricity.
Boys games changed on Friday included, Symmes Valley at Ironton St. Joe, postponed to Monday; Sciotoville East at Green, postponed with no makeup date set; Russell at Raceland, nixed with no makeup date announced; Greenup County at Lewis County, postponed without a makeup date determined; Rose Hill Christian at Fairview, postponed until March 11; and East Carter at West Carter, called off without a makeup date.
Boyd County at Rowan County was postponed, with no makeup date announced. Portsmouth at Rock Hill was postponed until Tuesday. Rock Hill's home game with Gallia Academy scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Gallia because of electricity and water issues in Pedro, Ohio. Bath County at Raceland on Saturday was postponed, without a makeup date. Instead Raceland will entertain Russell at 5 p.m.
Rowan County at Ashland boys now is reset for Wednesday.
Girls games altered included, Gallia Academy at Portsmouth, postponed with no makeup date set. Bath County at Rose Hill Christian on Saturday was canceled.