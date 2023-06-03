Cabell Midland coach Tracy Brumfield hugs his father and assistant coach George Brumfield after the Knights defeated Hedgesville 11-8 in the Class AAA state baseball championship Saturday at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
CHARLESTON — George Brumfield's voice cracked as he hugged his son Tracy near the first-base line at GoMart Ballpark.
Their embrace culminated Cabell Midland's Class AAA high school baseball state championship, a wild 11-8 victory over Hedgesville Saturday afternoon. The title was Tracy Brumfield's initial in three attempts as a head coach and George Brumfield's first as an assistant after winning four championships as Wayne's coach.
