CHARLESTON — George Brumfield's voice cracked as he hugged his son Tracy near the first-base line at GoMart Ballpark.

Their embrace culminated Cabell Midland's Class AAA high school baseball state championship, a wild 11-8 victory over Hedgesville Saturday afternoon. The title was Tracy Brumfield's initial in three attempts as a head coach and George Brumfield's first as an assistant after winning four championships as Wayne's coach.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

