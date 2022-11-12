HUNTINGTON — When Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham made a second-quarter interception, he didn’t happen to notice the scoreboard.
Abraham only knew that he kept Appalachian State from a potential score as the Thundering Herd clung to its lead.
Marshall wide receiver Corey Gammage saw that scoreboard, though. And immediately, it resonated with him.
“On the clock, there was 11:14,” Gammage said. “That’s just crazy, man.”
When Abraham made his interception, it came with 11:14 left in the second quarter and preserved Marshall’s 7-0 lead.
On a day in which the numbers 11-14-70 mean everything to Marshall University — that’s the date of the plane crash that killed 75 members of the Herd’s traveling party returning from a game — it was something powerful Abraham could not ignore once he was alerted to it after the game, which the Herd won 28-21.
“I’ve been here four years and within every year, on the ‘75’ game, something like that happens,” Abraham said. “Just being able to know that I made that play happen and it ended like that, it’s a surreal feeling. It’s just crazy.”
The interception was the fifth of the season for Abraham, but this one may rank ahead of all others due to its magnitude and that moment in which the scoreboard froze in time in honor of the 75.
While it was a unique moment, it was not the first time the Herd faithful have experienced that on the Joan C. Edwards Stadium scoreboard.
On Nov. 14, 2015, Remi Watson’s 1-yard touchdown run with 11:14 remaining in the first quarter made it 7-0 in favor of the Herd, which went on to win the game 52-0.
Saturday’s interception by Abraham was the latest in a line of memories that show that the “75” tribute is bigger than a game for Marshall.
FIRST DRIVE POINTS: Marshall scored on its first offensive possession on Saturday, driving 80 yards in 15 plays and taking 6:51 off the clock before Khalan Laborn scored on a 1-yard run to give the Herd an early lead.
It was Marshall’s first offensive points in the first quarter since the win over Gardner-Webb and the first score on its opening possession since Gammage’s touchdown reception against Bowling Green seven games ago.
The score was also Marshall’s first offensive touchdown in nearly two games — since the second quarter of the loss against Coastal Carolina. Marshall did not score a touchdown in its 12-0 win over Old Dominion.
STIFF DEFENSE: After Marshall’s scoring drive to open the game, the field position battle went to App State.
At one point, App State started four consecutive drives at its own 47-yard line or better, including two of them in Marshall territory.
However, Marshall’s defense did not allow points, bowing its back and getting a pair of punts, a turnover on downs and Abraham’s interception.
STREAKS SNAPPED: When App State running back Daetrich Harrington scored with 1:00 left in the second quarter on a 1-yard run, it snapped a pair of impressive streaks for the Herd defense.
Harrington’s fourth-down plunge, which came after he jaunted 26 yards on a third-and-goal screen pass, was the first time in 2022 that Marshall’s defense allowed a touchdown to an opposing running back.
It was also the first touchdown Marshall’s defense had allowed since the first quarter against Coastal Carolina — a streak of 135 minutes, three seconds.
HELMETS: Marshall’s helmets featured the 1971 decal from the Young Thundering Herd, which featured the “snorting buffalo” design.
That decal was only worn in the 1971 season.
Marshall also had striping on the helmet which had the names of the 75 people who passed away in the 1970 plane crash of Southern Airways Flight 932.
APP TRIBUTE: App State showed a lot of class toward the Marshall legacy on Saturday, of which Marshall head coach Charles Huff spoke following the game.
The Mountaineers created a decal that was placed on every player’s helmet that commemorated the 1970 plane crash. The decal featured Marshall’s memorial fountain and had the date November 14, 1970 inscribed on it.
Also, as App State came out for warm-ups, the entire team got in a circle with head coach Shawn Clark — a Charleston native — around the Marshall “M” at midfield, grabbed hands and prayed.
It was a touching tribute from the respected rivals of the Herd.
“That was a class act by App State,” Huff said. “I don’t know if you guys saw, but App State had a decal on the back of their helmet for the ‘75.’ Coach Clark let me know about that in pregame. Class act.
“I think Coach Clark, obviously, being from this area, he truly understands what this weekend means to this region, what this weekend means to this program. Hats off because he didn’t have to do that.”