IRVING, Texas – Marshall University’s Marah Abu-Tayeh was named Conference USA women’s soccer co-offensive player of the week Monday.

The senior from Williamsville, Illinois, scored three goals and assisted on two as the Thundering Herd went 1-1 last week. In a loss to UTEP she had a goal on two shots. Then at FIU, Abu-Tayeh collected six points on two goals and two assists in a 6-0 win.

Marshall will be back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday when it entertains Old Dominion.

Men’s soccer

HUNTINGTON – The Marshall men’s soccer team faces the University of Dayton Flyers at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hoops Family Field.

The Thundering Herd enters the match with a 6-1-1 record and received 28 votes in the latest NCAA/United Soccer Coaches poll, good for a national ranking of 29th. The Flyers come in at 5-4 overall.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.