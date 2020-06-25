EDITOR’S NOTE: The Huntington Cubs minor league baseball team began play at St. Cloud Commons 30 years ago this month.
The club was popular in its five years in the city, drawing crowds among the leaders in the Appalachian League. A lack of suitable facilities and the Chicago Cubs’ desire to consolidate minor league operations, however, led to the franchise’s demise.
Following is a story that is part of a series The Herald-Dispatch will run this summer looking back at the Huntington Cubs:
HUNTINGTON — Terry Adams stood in front of his locker at the St. Cloud Commons Clubhouse with tears in his eyes.
The 18-year-old right-handed pitcher had just made a quick exit from his latest disastrous outing of his rookie season with the Huntington Cubs and he didn’t know what to do. His 90 mph fastball, breaking ball and nascent changeup that had baffled high school hitters in Semmes, Alabama, was fooling no one in the Appalachian League. Adams, a fourth-round draft pick, was being clobbered every time he took the mound and he openly wondered if his professional career would last beyond the three-month rookie league season.
Little did Adams know he would become the most successful major leaguer to come from the H-Cubs.
Adams, who finished 0-9 with a 5.77 earned run average in 1991 when he gave up 67 hits, walked 52 and struck out 62 in 57 innings in Huntington, went on to an 11-year big league career with the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. From 1995 through 2005, Adams went 57-62 with a 4.17 ERA and saved 42 games. He averaged 7.2 strikeouts, 3.9 walks and allowed 9.2 hits per inning.
In 2001, Adams led the National League in home runs prevented, giving up a mere 0.5 per game. He went 12-8 with a 4.33 ERA and started 10 of 22 games.
Adams’ frustration in 1991 didn’t take into account that he was nearly two years younger than the average Appalachian League player. Fresh out of high school, Adams was sent to Huntington instead of the lower-level Gulf Coast League Cubs to challenge him against players who were just out of college junior college or had pro experience in the GCL or Dominican Summer League.
The only other member of the 1991 H-Cubs to make the big leagues was outfielder Pedro Valdez, who debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 1996 and also played for the team in 1998 before finishing with the Texas Rangers in 2000.
“Pedro could hit,” said former H-Cubs pitcher Tyson Godfrey, remembering Valdez’s potent bat.
Valdez appeared in 53 games in the majors, hit one home run, drove in eight runs and batted .247. His best season was his final one when he hit .278, reached base at a .350 clip and slugged .426.
In 49 games with the H-Cubs, Valdez didn’t homer, but drove in 16 runs and batted .289.
After his big league time concluded, Valdez was highly successful during a four-year run in Japan, followed by six years in Mexico.