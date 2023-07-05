West Virginia wide receiver Cortez Braham (11) tries to escape a tackle during an NCAA football game against Towson on Sept. 17, 2022, in Morgantown. WVU coach Neal Brown says he expects marked improvement from Braham in the 2023 campaign.
Marshall wide receiver EJ Horton (13) runs out onto the field as the Marshall University football team takes on Gardner-Webb in 2022 in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
West Virginia wide receiver Cortez Braham (11) tries to escape a tackle during an NCAA football game against Towson on Sept. 17, 2022, in Morgantown. WVU coach Neal Brown says he expects marked improvement from Braham in the 2023 campaign.
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown believed he and his staff still had some work to do in putting together a wide receiver corps following the team’s Gold-Blue Spring Game at Milan Puskar Stadium in late April.
Brown believes the Mountaineers have gotten closer to completing that position group with the addition of transfer receivers EJ Horton and Noah Massey since then.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.