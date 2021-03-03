FRANKFORT, Ohio — Logan Bennett scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as fourth-seeded Adena (22-2) defeated fifth-seeded South Point 74-48 in a Division III, District 11 semifinal in Frankfort, Ohio.
Preston Sykes scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, Jacob Shipley scored 12 points and Jarrett Garrison 10 for the Warriors, who take on top-seeded Fairland (19-4) in the district championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Ironton High School’s Conley Center.
“We shot ourselves in the foot too many times,” Pointers coach Travis Wise said. “We couldn’t make bunnies or free throws. Give them credit. They’re a good team. Overall we had a good season.”
Nakyan Turner led South Point (17-6) with 15 points. Mason Kazee scored 10.
SOUTH POINT 12 12 15 9 — 48: Adams 5, Turner 15, Jackson 0, Kazee 10, Taylor 0, Webb 8, Pegram 8, Runyon 0, Emalovich 0, Sammons 0, Dornon 2.
ADENA 17 18 16 23 — 74: Throckmorton 11, McDonald 7, Garrison 10, Britton 0, Kerns 2, Bennett 22, Sykes 13, Cheesebrew 0, Rawlings 0, Osborne 2, Vickers 0, Shipley 12.
WHEELERSBURG 52, PORTSMOUTH WEST 40: J.J. Truitt scored 18 points and Eli Swords 13 as the second-seeded Pirates (19-1) beat the visiting seventh-seeded Senators (18-5) in a Division III district semifinal game.
Wheelersburg takes on No. 3 seed Eastern-Brown (22-1) at 7 p.m. Friday for the district title. The Warriors beat No. 6 seed Piketon 60-54 on Tuesday.
Noah Coleman scored 11 points for Portsmouth West.
RUSSELL 52, EAST CARTER 46: Brady Bell scored 26 points and snared 15 rebounds to help the Red Devils (10-6) rally from a 13-point halftime deficit for a 52-46 victory over the Raiders (5-2) in the Marvin Meredith Gym in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Russell used a 16-0 run in the third quarter to take the lead.
Treven Tussey led East Carter with 22 points.
EAST CARTER 15 17 8 6 — 46: C. Goodman 6, Cline 7, Tussey 22, E. Goodman 6, Hall 5, Gee 0.
RUSSELL 11 10 19 12 — 52: Quinn 7, Bell 26, Blum 4, Doak 0, Downs 6, Patrick 6, Moore 3.
RACELAND 52, FAIRVIEW 38: Kirk Pence scored 10 of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Rams (8-6) beat the Eagles in Westwood, Kentucky.
Kyle Broughton scored 12 points for Raceland. Jaxon Manning paced Fairview (4-16) with 23 points. Steven Day chipped in 12.
RACELAND 10 13 9 20 — 52: Pence 14, Broughton 12, Floyd 8, Perkins 7, Gauze 5, Reed 4, Galion 2.
FAIRVIEW 10 4 7 17 — 38: Manning 23, Day 12, Harper 2, Caldwell 1, Adams 0, Shannon 0.