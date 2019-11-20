HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe senior point guard Bailee Adkins signed her national letter of intent to take her basketball skills to the University of Dayton on Tuesday in front of the students at the school.
In truth Adkins sent her letter Nov. 13 and her mother, Kim, released a video on social media that announced the Flyers 2019 signing class but Adkins’ classmates, teammates and coaches got to help her celebrate joining the Atlantic 10 Conference school.
“It’s a very important day. This will be my home for the next four years,” said Adkins who is undecided what her major will be as of now. “I loved the assistants and everything about the place I loved and (head coach Shauna Green) seems like a great coach. I’m so excited to be there.”
Adkins said the Flyers were her first choice of schools but when it didn’t immediately offer her, she committed to DePaul.
“I wanted to be closer to my home for my Mom because of my Dad and then DePaul kept calling me and calling me, I went for a visit and I loved it,” Adkins said. “I didn’t want to wait on Dayton forever so I committed to DePaul. Then over the summer Dayton started watching me again.
“When I de-committed, as soon as I took my visit (to Dayton) I knew that was going to be my home because it’s like a family and I just love it there.”
Dayton’s signing of Adkins helped the Flyers land the No. 25 women’s basketball recruiting class in the nation, according to the school’s web site citing a national media outlet. On the web site, Green praised Adkins calling her a “hard-nosed” player.
“Bailee is someone who will come and help our program in multiple ways,” said Green on DaytonFlyers.com. “She is a tough, hard-nosed player who takes tremendous pride in defending and making her teammates better.”
Adkins, however, said it was the family atmosphere, and being close to her own family in Lavalette that made Dayton her top choice.
Kim Adkins, Bailee’s mother, said Tuesday was a bittersweet day because of the loss of her husband and Bailee’s father, Mike to an accident at the family’s home in May.
“It probably would have been his favorite day ever,” Kim Adkins said. “He’s looking down on her, and super proud and will always be right beside her.”
St. Joe athletic director and Adkins’ at Huntington St. Joe, Shannon Lewis, called Adkins a winner.
“(Winning) is all she has done,” said Lewis. “She’s won AAU national championships with me when she was in sixth grade, won a middle school championship at Wayne, and two state championships (2017 and 2019) with us.
“She fills up the stat sheets with steals. She may not be the high scorer of the game but she might be the MVP on the floor.”
After the state championship in March, the passing of her father in May a foot surgery followed over the summer and will cause Adkins to miss the first five games of the Fighting Irish’s season this year. However, she said she’d play in a holiday tournament the team will in Dec. 19
“I feel like this is going to be one of our best teams yet,” Adkins said.