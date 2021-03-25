WAYNE — Two Wayne boys basketball players were released from quarantine about five hours before the scheduled start of their game Thursday night. One of them ultimately helped secure the Pioneers’ first win of the season.
Freshman Zane Adkins made six 3-pointers, including four in the fourth quarter, and his 18 points sparked Wayne (1-6) to a 67-59 win over visiting St. Joe Thursday.
“You’ve got to be in close games to win close games. Zane got hot there toward the end and helped us get back into the game,” Wayne coach Sam Cochenour said after the win.
Adkins’ third triple of the night came with under six minutes to play in the fourth quarter and gave Wayne the lead back after the Irish used a scoring run at the end of the third period to jump ahead.
Because he was coming out of a quarantine period due to potential exposure to COVID-19, Adkins minutes were limited due to having missed several practices. Still, he made the most of his time on the floor, connecting on three more shots from deep in the next four minutes of game time to help Wayne stretch the lead.
“I wasn’t getting in a whole lot since I just came back but I was trying to do everything I could to help the team while I was on the floor,” Adkins said.
The Irish trailed by double digits in both the first and second halves but Caden Ehirim and Christian Layne kept the Irish alive, combining for 38 points in the loss.
In the opening minute of the fourth quarter, St. Joe took a 47-45 lead when Ehirim was fouled as he drove to the rim. He made both the layup and a free-throw to give St. Joe their first lead since the opening quarter.
But the duo couldn’t make up on offense what the team allowed on defense — a dozen 3-pointers, five of which came in the final period.
“It was a lack of focus. (Adkins) hit those threes and we let them go on a little run and just couldn’t get our focus back,” Irish coach Ryan Taylor said.
St. Joe had possession with around 30 seconds left in the contest, trailing 62-59 when the Phillip Ignatias fumbled a pass from Layne and gave the ball back to the Pioneers, then the Irish were called for an intentional foul which gave Wayne two foul shots and the ball.
They turned it over once more on their final possession while the Pioneers made five of their final six free throws to seal their first victory of the season. The Irish dropped to 3-7 on the year.
WAYNE 16 11 18 22 — 67: Adkins 18, Sansom 13, Dotson 13, Merritt 11, Maynard 8, Bradshaw 2, Eves 2
HSJ 9 15 20 15 — 59: Ehirim 21, Layne 17, Ignatias 15, Reynolds 6