WAYNE — The Adkins sisters scored or assisted on 27 of Wayne’s initial 29 points Tuesday night, helping the Pioneers keep their perfect record intact with a 54-31 win over visiting Winfield.
Addie Adkins scored 19 points to lead all scorers and Brooke Adkins added 14 points and six rebounds. The latter hauled in six rebounds and finished with four steals, and each of them dished out four assists as Wayne, the top-ranked team in Class AAA girls high school basketball, moved to 13-0 on the year.
The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Winfield (7-6). The Generals struggled offensively throughout the evening and only one player, Meghan Taylor, finished in double figures, scoring 10.
“We didn’t shoot the ball great but we did what we do when we play defense,” Pioneers coach Wade Williamson said. “(Winfield) rebounded the ball better than anyone has against us, but we were able to hang in there, hold our own and make enough shots.”
It was a slow start offensively, except for the hot hand of Addie Adkins, who had 16 of the Pioneers’ 25 points at halftime, which included four made 3-pointers.
She added one more triple in the second half to round out her scoring for the night, but she didn’t have to do it all after other teammates got it going. Laneigh Brooks scored 10 of her 12 in the third quarter to stretch Wayne’s lead to 42-20 by the end of the third quarter.
“(Addie) shot the ball really well, but I thought we distributed the ball a lot better in the second half and got other people involved,” Williamson said. “All in all, I thought the game was really good and I thought our ball movement was really good.”
The defensive effort, Wayne’s pride and joy, was effective again Tuesday, forcing Winfield into 18 turnovers. Mikayla Stacy and Brooke Adkins each had four steals and Addie blocked two shots. Brooks and Stacy each had seven rebounds to lead the team.
The Generals’ highest scoring output for a single quarter happened in the fourth frame when they scored 12 after a 5-minute, 15-second drought. Winfield made nine field goals in the second half, nearly doubling its first-half total (five).
Wayne returns to action Thursday evening, hosting Logan at 7 p.m. Winfield does not play again until Tuesday when the Generals are scheduled to play at Herbert Hoover.
WAYNE 14 11 17 12 — 54: A. Adkins 19, B. Adkins 14, Brooks 12, Stacy 7, Williams 2
WINFIELD 7 5 8 11 — 31: Taylor 10, Johnson 6, Briscoe 5, An. Johnson 4, Sayre 4, Canterbury 2.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
