HUNTINGTON — The football will be flying through the air plenty on Saturday when Marshall and Florida International meet at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
It appears that the rain will also be flying when the teams meet at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Huntington.
The forecast for Saturday is plenty of rain and cool temperatures, which could become a large factor, given that Marshall and FIU have two of the top passing offenses in all of college football.
Marshall comes into Saturday’s contest sixth in the nation in passing at 352.7 yards per game while FIU is not far behind, averaging 309.7 yards per game, which is good for 14th in FBS.
That puts the focus on the quarterbacks with Marshall’s Grant Wells and FIU’s Max Bortenschlager looking to match each other in Huntington.
After a few inconsistent weeks, Wells shined prior to the Herd’s bye week in the win over North Texas.
The freshman from Charleston set a Marshall record with 18 straight completions en route to a 323-yard performance in which he accounted for five touchdowns in the 49-21 win.
Wells wants to continue his strong play as the season gets set for its most pivotal stretch, starting Saturday.
“We just have to pick up right where we left,” Wells said. “The bye week certainly intrudes that, but we can’t forget, can’t stop doing what we were doing right before the bye week when things were starting to roll. We just have to get right back into where we would’ve been if there wasn’t a bye week.”
Wells will face an FIU secondary that has several familiar names in Richard and Rishard Dames, as well as Dorian Hall. However, the Panthers have given up yards in bunches through the air this season, allowing 305.6 yards per game, which is next to last in FBS.
Those struggles have contributed to the struggles for the Panthers, who are also allowing opponents 36.4 points per game.
FIU has not won a game against an FBS opponent since beating Miami in November 2019, but Marshall coach Charles Huff sees a much-better team on film than what the Panthers’ six-game losing streak shows.
“It’s kind of the same story that we’ve told about ourselves — a play or two here, a turnover or less here a missed tackle there and it changes not only the dynamic of a game, but a whole season,” Huff said. “So, FIU’s coming in, offensively, really explosive. They make a lot of big plays down the field.”
FIU’s offensive success has been predicated on big plays where the Panthers lead FBS in 50-yard plays with 12 on the season.
Many of those have come from wide receiver Tyrese Chambers, who has built a strong connection with Bortenschlager.
Chambers is averaging 29.7 yards per catch and has 713 receiving yards and a team-best six touchdowns on the year.
The Panthers also utilize the I-formation with big-bodied running back D’vonte Price, who has 586 yards on the ground this season.
Being gap sound and tackling in space have been focal points throughout the bye week, according to Huff.
“Evereybody’s got to trust that the man next to them is playing their gap,” Huff said. “Then, what we’ve got to be able to do is tackle and that’s the one thing that’s tripped us up in some games earlier in the season.”
Price’s presence has also allowed FIU to work some through its play-action passing attack, which Bortenschlager has taken advantage of with Chambers and a bevy of other talented receivers.
The contest with FIU starts a five-game stretch to end the season in which Marshall plays four East Division opponents and defending C-USA champion UAB, which will dictate the Herd’s place within the Conference USA race.
Marshall linebacker Eli Neal said while the collective is a goal, the Herd’s focus is in the short-term.
“Every game is important, but this game is more important because it’s the next game,” Marshall linebacker Eli Neal said. “That’s all we can focus on this week. I feel like winning this week would set us up for practice next week. I’m not even going to talk about the game....
“We’re just going to move one day at a time.”