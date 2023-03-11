ATHENS, Ohio — South Point’s bid for a berth in the Division III boys’ basketball state tournament came to a screeching halt in the third quarter on Saturday.
Columbus Africentric outscored the Pointers 26-9 in that period to defeat the Pointers 55-38 at Ohio University’s Convocation Center to earn the Southeast Region championship and a spot in the state tournament at the University of Dayton.
South Point (22-4) stayed even with the Nubians (23-5) through the first two quarters. The Pointers took advantage of eight Africentric turnovers in the first half to take a 16-15 lead on a 3-pointer by Carter Smith with 2:45 remaining in the second quarter. The Nubians regained control to take a 20-18 lead into halftime.
Africentric, led by Xavier signee Dailyn Swain’s 17 points, started with a 6-0 run to start the third quarter. Xander Dornon answered that run with a jump shot, but the Nubians began to force the Pointers into turnovers that played to the speed of the Columbus team's longer, faster players.
By the time South Point star Caleb Lovely scored his first points of the game with a 3-pointer at 4:30 of the third quarter, Africentric led 30-23.
Smith led the Pointers with 11 points. That included a basket with 3:52 left in the third to cut the score to 33-25, but Africentric quickly answered that with a 13-0 run that wasn’t snapped until Jackson Childers connected on two foul shots with no time left in the period.
By that time, the Nubians held a 46-27 lead.
“It just seemed like they came out swinging, and we didn’t respond,” South Point head coach Travis Wise said. “I felt like the first half was right where we wanted to be,” Wise said. “I think the intensity was there, especially playing a team that’s in the state tournament that seems like year in and year out.”
Wise used a timeout after the 6-0 run by Africentric that started the third quarter, but the Pointers’ offense disappeared.
Africentric continued to struggle with turnovers, committing eight more in the second half, but it forced the Pointers into eight of their own. The Nubians finished the game with 16 turnovers to South Point’s 12. The turnovers by the Pointers, however, often led to fast break points on the other end.
The transition points by the Nubians left the Pointers often getting back on defense after a missed shot rather than trying to rebound. The Nubians won the battle on the boards 33-20 with Swain collecting 11.
“We went in going, we had to get some guys back because they do score in transition,” Wise said. “Then after the second quarter (Africentric) wasn’t running as much so we’ve got to get in there and rebound a little bit more. Maybe we were a little more fatigued at that point.”
South Point, the Ohio Valley Conference champion, was trying to win its first region title in boys’ basketball. Athletic Director Chase Kratzenberg said the 1978 softball team remains the only team in school history to earn a state tournament berth.
