ATHENS, Ohio — South Point’s bid for a berth in the Division III boys’ basketball state tournament came to a screeching halt in the third quarter on Saturday.

Columbus Africentric outscored the Pointers 26-9 in that period to defeat the Pointers 55-38 at Ohio University’s Convocation Center to earn the Southeast Region championship and a spot in the state tournament at the University of Dayton.

