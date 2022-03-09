ATHENS, Ohio -- The first song played over the public address system at Ohio University's Convocation Center on Wednesday was "Don't Go Breakin' My Heart."
Columbus Africentric (22-5) paid Elton John and Kiki Dee no mind. The Nubians pulled away in the fourth quarter to break Fairland's heart with a 51-43 victory in the Division III, Region 11 boys high school basketball semifinals -- the Sweet 16 -- Wednesday at Ohio University's Convocation Center.
The Dragons (20-6) played Africentric close and were within 47-43 after Brody Buchanan's 3-pointer with 40 seconds left in the game.
"We played them tough," said Fairland senior guard Aiden Porter, who scored a game-high 23 points to finish second to Coal Grove's Chuck McKnight all-time in scoring in the Ohio Valley Conference. "They have to give us that."
Fairland was within 35-30 after Porter, who committed to the University of Rio Grande, made two free throws with 5:21 left in the game. Dailyn Swain, a 6-foot-8 junior with multiple major-college offers, responded by scoring from the lane to begin a 6-0 run.
The Dragons, whose tallest starter was 6-4 J.D. Thacker, struggled with Africentric's height, being outscored 34-22 in the paint. Swain, 6-6 Preston Steele and 6-4 Josiah Smith successfully put back shots off offensive rebounds and limited Fairland to one shot per possession much of the first half. That trio combined for 36 points, 16 rebounds and six blocked shots. Swain scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Steele scored 13.
"We came out nervous," Dragons coach Nathan Speed said, noting the Nubians scored the first seven points of the game. "We had some turnovers and dribbled too much. Once we settled down, we played pretty well."
The contest was a game of runs for Africentric. The Nubians used streaks of 7-0 and 10-2 to lead 22-12 at halftime. Two 6-0 streaks in the second half and a 4-0 run to close the game helped Africentric hold on.
Fairland committed eight turnovers in the first half, two in the second.
"Once we got in a flow on offense, we got back in it," Speed said. "We played more confident."
The Nubians advance to Saturday's 1 p.m. region championship game vs. Sugarcreek Garaway, which beat Wheelersburg 64-45, at the Convocation Center.
COLUMBUS AFRICENTRIC 10 12 11 18 -- 51: Wagner 3-3 3-4 0-1 9, Swain 7-17 0-1 2-6 16, Smith 3-5 1-1 0-0 7, Steele 6-9 0-0 1-2 13, Bibins 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Fuller 1-4 0-1 0-0 2, Johnson 2-3 0-0 0-0 4. Totals: 22-43 4-8 3-9 51.
FAIRLAND 8 4 14 17 -- 43: Davis 1-2 0-1 0-0 2, Porter 8-20 1-7 6-6 23, Thacker 3-7 1-1 0-0 7, Allen 0-6 0-2 1-2 1, Leep 0-1 0-0 2-2 2, Hunt 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Buchanan 2-5 2-5 0-0 6. Totals: 15-43 4-16 9-10 43.