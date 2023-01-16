The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20211219 mu football 39.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall's Shadeed Ahmed makes a catch as the Herd takes on Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The transfer portal gives and it takes. 

The Marshall football team has already gotten commitments from a handful of transfers who entered the portal in the past year, but has now lost 11 players from the 2022 roster who have made the decision to separate from the Herd. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you