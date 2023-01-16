HUNTINGTON — The transfer portal gives and it takes.
The Marshall football team has already gotten commitments from a handful of transfers who entered the portal in the past year, but has now lost 11 players from the 2022 roster who have made the decision to separate from the Herd.
Shadeed Ahmed, a wide receiver who caught 60 passes for 651 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons at Marshall, officially announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Sunday afternoon, marking the 10th transfer Charles Huff has seen exit the program since the end of the 2022 regular season.
Ahmed followed in the footsteps of nine former teammates, including quarterback Peter Zamora, offensive lineman Jack Murphy, defensive backs Jaydyn Johnson, Demarco Gibson and Hagan Stephenson, linebacker Dan Foster and defensive linemen Emmanuel Balogun, Immanuel Bush and Sherman Hatton.
Of those transfers, seven have already found new homes, including three that transferred to teams within the Sun Belt.
Murphy is leaving the Herd for Appalachian State, Foster recently committed to Texas State and James Madison picked up its second Marshall transfer in as many seasons when Immanuel Bush committed to the Dukes.
Zamora committed to Tusculum University, Balogun to the University of Charlotte, Hatton to Slippery Rock University, James Smyre to UAB and Jayden Johnson to Lindenwood.
There are two designated transfer portal "windows" in which athletes planning to transfer must make that decision. The first is a 45-day period from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18, and the second is a 15-day window beginning May 1.
An athlete who enters the transfer portal in either of those windows does not have to commit to a school in the same 45- or 15- day span, but may make that decision at any point in the offseason as long as they are able to gain admissions and meet academic requirement dates at their new school.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
