HUNTINGTON — On Wednesday night, Marshall’s newfound size in its lineup did not help the Herd against Akron’s toughest weapon.
That weapon? The smallest guy on the floor.
Akron’s Loren Cristian Jackson — a 5-foot-8 guard for the Zips — gave Marshall fits throughout the evening, finishing with 28 points, five assists and five rebounds to lead Akron to a 85-73 win over the Thundering Herd in front of 5,350 fans at Cam Henderson Center.
The offensive sync looked familiar to Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni.
“It’s the same thing we’ve been doing for years,” D’Antoni said.
Jackson did a masterful job of running the Zips offense, finding mismatches for his own creation off the dribble or getting the ball to teammates — namely Xeyrius Williams, who became the beneficiary in the pick-and-roll aspects.
Williams added 25 points and 14 rebounds — 10 of which came in the first half — to complement Jackson in the victory.
Jarrod West led Marshall (2-5) with 17 points while Taevion Kinsey added 15 in the loss.
Akron (6-2) led from nearly the start as Jackson scored 12 points during a 14-3 run in which Akron took a double-digit lead that it never relinquished less than 10 minutes into the game.
West said that it was the Herd’s energy — or lack thereof — that was the difference in the early run.
“We’ve just got to be better,” West said. “We came out so flat and sluggish today — honestly, on both ends. I know I have to a better job of that from a leadership standpoint, but at the end of the day, I think that was the main issue — our lack of energy and focus to start the game. We can’t dig ourselves a hole every time we come out.
Each time Marshall had a chance to make a run, the Herd had mental miscues that thwarted any chance of a comeback.
“We had a couple times where we got it down to 12 and we had maybe two shots to get it below 10 and they’d go down and hit a 3,” D’Antoni said.
Despite being outsized, Akron was able to use its scrappy nature and the lack of a pair of rebounding presences to earn a 44-28 rebounding edge.
Bennett picked up his second foul at the 12:26 mark after a double foul was whistled with Akron’s Greg Tribble.
Bennett was able to get back on the court in the second half, but a technical foul following a layup led to a third foul and he later fouled out with 13 points and six rebounds in only 20 minutes of action.
The woes continued as Jannson Williams also went out in the first half after falling ill during the game — an aspect which took a potential 3-point threat away from the Herd.
One aspect D’Antoni was pleased with was the play of Cam Brooks-Harris, who came off the bench and scored 11 points with three assists and two blocks as well.
From here, the road gets no easier for the Herd as the team travels to Toledo for a 2 p.m. matchup on Sunday. The Rockets topped Marshall 96-70 earlier this season.