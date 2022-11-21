The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall running back Rasheen Ali
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali works through a drill as Herd football continues spring football practice on April 13 at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

STATESBORO, Ga. — It came as a surprise to many, but not to the Marshall football team.

Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali, who missed the first 10 games of the season, made his season debut Saturday against Georgia Southern and led the team with 79 rushing yards in a 23-10 win.

