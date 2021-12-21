HUNTINGTON — Marshall may have lost the New Orleans Bowl to end its season, but one player who shined in the Caesars Superdome on Saturday was running back Rasheen Ali.
Now, the hope in Marshall circles is that the Thundering Herd doesn’t lose more than just its bowl game with Ali’s 160-yard, three-touchdown performance on a national stage against a nationally ranked opponent.
Ali was named as Marshall’s Team MVP and a Conference USA First Team selection after a season in which he finished with 1,401 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns.
In addition to the team and league accolades, Ali’s season numbers garnered national attention with him being named a candidate for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award.
His 25 total touchdowns and 23 rushing touchdowns currently have him tied at the top of the charts in FBS, which also garners attention.
So what does that mean for the Herd?
In the days of the NCAA transfer portal where players can transfer once without penalty, it essentially means that Marshall has to fend off major programs to keep Ali.
The Cleveland, Ohio, native could easily go from unheralded prospect to one of the top returning running backs in college football in 2022, which makes him a hot commodity.
There is also the fact that, due to Ali being a non-qualifier in his first year in 2019, he now has been in college for three years, which fulfills the necessary requirements to make a jump to the NFL, if that’s what he chooses to do.
It is a scenario that Marshall head coach Charles Huff did not shy away from when discussing his recruiting class, which included several running backs.
Huff said the transfer portal has changed the game in terms of recruiting and preparing for the what-ifs of the future, and used Ali as a prime example.
Huff doesn’t want to see Ali move on, but he’s cognizant of the fact that it could become a reality.
“To be honest, Rasheen Ali is going to have some decisions to make here in the near future, whether he returns to school or does he move on to the next phase of his life …,” Huff said. “By moving on purpose, he’s done his time in college that allows him to move on. I’m not saying he will or won’t, but again, you have to kind of prepare for some of those things.
“He’s had a phenomenal year; he’s nationally known; he’s done some really good things. So again, you have to prepare.”
If ever there were any question about Ali’s skill set, he quieted those questions Saturday.
Ali’s first four carries all went for 10 yards or more. His second carry was a 63-yard score in which he showcased his burst and ability to get to the second and third levels quickly, while his fourth carry illustrated his patience as he let blocks develop before using speed and balance to get to the edge and tight-rope in for a 14-yard score that gave Marshall a 14-10 lead.
Those runs showed abilities that coaches at all levels will take an interest in, meaning that one of Huff’s biggest recruiting jobs this offseason may be convincing Ali to stay with the Herd.
Whether Ali stays or goes remains to be seen, but one thing that will not change is how special his 2021 season was.
Ali’s performance wrapped up the top performance by a freshman running back in program history, topping that of Marshall staffer Doug Chapman in 1996, while adding himself to the Herd record books in several categories.
Huff has said many times that the future is bright for Ali, whom he compared to NFL backs Saquon Barkley and Najee Harris — both of whom Huff mentored.
Now, the only question is where will that future be: Huntington or elsewhere?