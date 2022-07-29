Marshall running back Rasheen Ali (22) rushes up field against Florida International’s Eric Mitchell (2) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington W.Va.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall running back Rasheen Ali has been included on yet another preseason award watch list.
Ali, along with 51 other football players nationally were named to the 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list, given annually to the collegiate American football player of the year.
For the Thundering Herd’s redshirt sophomore running back, it’s one of several preseason watch lists he’s landed on ahead of the 2022 season. In addition to the Walter Camp Award, Ali has graced the lists for the Maxwell Award (National Player of the Year) and Doak Walker Award (top running back in the nation).
Ali isn’t letting the noise get to his head, however. In his third year with the Herd, he’s simply looking to continue his development. The accolades are just a nice touch.
“I really don’t get too caught up in it. I really just stay level-headed and keep working hard by coming in with a humble attitude,” said Ali, who led college football with 25 touchdowns last year. “I’m super-excited about the upcoming season but just want to keep working and get better day-by-day.”
The Walter Camp watch list featured 22 quarterbacks, 12 running backs, 10 wide receivers or tight ends and eight defensive players, representing 40 different schools and 11 FBS conferences.
Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State each have three players on the watch list, while four schools (Kentucky, USC, Texas, and Iowa State) have two.
Ali was one of two players from the Sun Belt Conference on the watch list, joining Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall who is the two-time reigning SBC Player of the Year.
West Virginia University quarterback JT Daniels, ahead of his first season with the Mountaineers, is also listed.
The watch list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November. The 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show later this year.
Appearing on the preseason watch list is not a requirement for a player to win the Walter Camp award or be named to the All-America team.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
