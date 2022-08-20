The Huntington USBC went in with the new and out with the old on Aug. 13 at the Roger Workman Memorial Trio Tournament at Strike Zone Bowling Center.
Members on the various All-City teams got recognition and their gift and 22 teams took part in the Workman Trio, sort of the kickoff event for the new season. That’s a full field and I’m sure Workman appreciated that after all he did for the game while he was alive.
Mission Impossible shot 2,846 to win the tournament. Three-person teams rolled three games. Chris Brown, Sam Juniper and Rod Chapman made up the winning team and got $700. The Comeback Kids took second with 2,840 and earned $500. Brian Rozzi, Dawn Turner and Terry Turner formed that team. Irritable Bowls was third and got $300 and One Game Wonders fourth and collected $200.
The All-City teams were recognized after bowling. Their selections had been revealed earlier. The local association uses a points system to determine the top five in each division. Categories are average, honor scores and City Open Championship. Juniors had some different categories.
Here’s the All-City rundown.
Men: Jim Hinkle (bowler of year), Kyle Arthur, Rod Chapman, Kevin Malone and Joe McCoy. Hinkle by far and away had the most 300 games and 800 series.
Women: Tammy Wells (bowler of year), Alicia Adkins, Nora Ball, Skylar Ball and Dawn Turner.
Senior men: Kevin Malone (bowler of year), John David, Steve Dennison, Gene Hiroskey and Jeep Lewis.
Senior women: Kim Cremeans (bowler of year), Evie Whaley, Theressa Dillon, Janet Watts and Donna Cowley.
Juniors: Ben Fischer (bowler of year), Casey Lusk, Ben McElroy, Allie Miles and Sean Tabor.
BOARD UPDATE: Dave Ellis is the new vice president on the Huntington USBC Board of Directors. He takes over for John David as he and wife Clara have moved to North Carolina. Jennifer Ellis and Joe McCoy are the new board members.
DAVID TAKES SECOND: John David, who competed in several adult and senior leagues in Huntington in recent years, finished second in the Mixed 75+ Division in the 2022 USBC Senior Championships held Aug. 9-12 in Louisville.
David, who is 76, finished fourth in qualifying with 1,379 for six games. He had just six pins handicap (218 entering average) while the others in the top six had 108 to 522 pins in handicap.
In the finals, David shot 227-198-246 for 671 (actual) and 694 (handicap plus 20 bonus pins) and netted $550.
The champion hailed from New Mexico. Abe Jaramillo shot 147-172-146 for 465 (actual). Add the 261 pins handicap and 30 bonus pins for a 756 and top prize of $700. He entered with a 123 average.
Darin Paschall of Huntington finished 21st in the Mixed 55-59 Division.
LOOKING AHEAD: Sites for the next two Junior Gold Championships have been set. Indianapolis gets the big junior event in 2023 and Detroit in 2024. The month is July for each.
HE’S BACK: Ray Riffe, who used to bowl in our area before moving, has resurfaced. He recently competed in the Ohio Matchplay Tournament at Columbus Square Bowling Palace. The left-hander made the top eight with a 228.8 average for five games. He ended the day in match play with a with a win and loss. In his Facebook post, he said it feels good to throw it again, looking forward to the next one. The former PBA member lives in Monroe, Ohio. He is assistant bowling coach at Middletown Christian Schools (high school) and works as a RPSGT Sleep Technologist at Dayton VA Medical Center.
