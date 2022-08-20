The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Huntington USBC went in with the new and out with the old on Aug. 13 at the Roger Workman Memorial Trio Tournament at Strike Zone Bowling Center.

Members on the various All-City teams got recognition and their gift and 22 teams took part in the Workman Trio, sort of the kickoff event for the new season. That’s a full field and I’m sure Workman appreciated that after all he did for the game while he was alive.

David Walsh covers bowling for The Herald-Dispatch. He can be reached at bigdogdown@gmail.com.

