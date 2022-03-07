The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

2022 Conference USA men's basketball

First team

Jahmir Young, Charlotte, G, junior

Kenneth Lofton, Louisiana Tech, F, freshman

Tylor Perry, North Texas, G, junior

Jordan Walker, UAB, G, junior

Dayvion McKnight, Western Kentucky, G, sophomore

Second team

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall, G, junior

Josh Jefferson, Middle Tennessee, G, graduate

Thomas Bell, North Texas, F, senior

Austin Trice, Old Dominion, F, senior

Souley Boum, UTEP, G, junior

Third team

Alijah Martin, Florida Atlantic, G, freshman

Tevin Brewer, FIU, G, junior

Carl Pierre, Rice, G, graduate

Quan Jackson, UAB, G, graduate

Jamal Bieniemy, UTEP, G, junior

Honorable mention

Michael Forrest, FAU; Cobe Williams, La. Tech; Donovan Sims, Middle Tennessee; Travis Evee, Rice; Tyler Stevenson, Southern Miss; KJ Buffen, UAB; Jacob Germany, UTSA; Josh Anderson, WKU; Camron Justice, WKU; Jamarion Sharp, WKU.

All-Defensive Team

Cobe Williams, Louisiana Tech, G, sophomore

Thomas Bell, North Texas, F, senior

JJ Murray, North Texas, F, graduate

Quan Jackson, UAB, G, graduate

Jamarion Sharp, WKU, C, junior

All-Freshman team

Aly Khalifa, Charlotte, F/C

Kaleb Stewart, La. Tech, G

Teafale Lenard, Middle Tennessee, G

Aaron Scott, North Texas, G/F

Rashad Bolden, Southern Miss, G

Player of the Year: Jordan Walker, UAB

Freshman of the Year: Aly Khalifa, Charlotte

Coach of the Year: Nick McDevitt, Middle Tennessee

Defensive Player of the Year: Jamarion Sharp, WKU

Sixth Player of the Year: Tylor Perry, North Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Jordan Walker, UAB

2022 Conference USA women's basketball

First team

Savannah Wheeler, Marshall, G, sophomore

Octavia Jett-Wilson, Charlotte, G

Keiunna Walker, La. Tech, G

Iggy Allen, Old Dominion, G

Ajah Wayne, Old Dominion, G/F

Domonique Davis, Southern Miss, G

Zakyia Weatherby, UAB, C

Meral Abdelgawad, Western Kentucky, G

Second team

Mikayla Boykin, Charlotte, G

Anna Larr Roberson, La. Tech, F

Kseniya Malashka, Middle Tennessee, F

Dor Saar, Middle Tennessee, G

Courtney Whitson, Middle Tennessee, F

Quincy Noble, North Texas, G

Ashlee Austin, Rice, F

Katia Gallegos, UTEP, G

All-Defensive team

Keke McKinney, Charlotte, F

Alexis Whittington, Middle Tennessee, G

Zakyia Weathersby, UAB, C

Jadyn Pimentel, UTSA, G

Meral Abdelgawad, Western Kentucky, G

All-Freshman team

Anastasiia Boldyreva, Middle Tennessee, C

Jalynn Gregory, Middle Tennessee, G

Malia Fisher, Rice, F

Alexis Mead, Western Kentucky, G

Mya Meredith, Western Kentucky, G

Player of the Year: Octavia Jett-Wilson, Charlotte

Freshman of the Year: Mya Meredith, Western Kentucky

Coach of the Year: Cara Consuegra, Charlotte

Defensive Player of the Year: Keke McKinney, Charlotte

Sixth Player of the Year: Kseniya Malashka, Middle Tennessee

Newcomer of the Year: Domonique Davis, Southern Miss

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

