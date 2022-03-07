2022 Conference USA men's basketball
First team
Jahmir Young, Charlotte, G, junior
Kenneth Lofton, Louisiana Tech, F, freshman
Tylor Perry, North Texas, G, junior
Jordan Walker, UAB, G, junior
Dayvion McKnight, Western Kentucky, G, sophomore
Second team
Taevion Kinsey, Marshall, G, junior
Josh Jefferson, Middle Tennessee, G, graduate
Thomas Bell, North Texas, F, senior
Austin Trice, Old Dominion, F, senior
Souley Boum, UTEP, G, junior
Third team
Alijah Martin, Florida Atlantic, G, freshman
Tevin Brewer, FIU, G, junior
Carl Pierre, Rice, G, graduate
Quan Jackson, UAB, G, graduate
Jamal Bieniemy, UTEP, G, junior
Honorable mention
Michael Forrest, FAU; Cobe Williams, La. Tech; Donovan Sims, Middle Tennessee; Travis Evee, Rice; Tyler Stevenson, Southern Miss; KJ Buffen, UAB; Jacob Germany, UTSA; Josh Anderson, WKU; Camron Justice, WKU; Jamarion Sharp, WKU.
All-Defensive Team
Cobe Williams, Louisiana Tech, G, sophomore
Thomas Bell, North Texas, F, senior
JJ Murray, North Texas, F, graduate
Quan Jackson, UAB, G, graduate
Jamarion Sharp, WKU, C, junior
All-Freshman team
Aly Khalifa, Charlotte, F/C
Kaleb Stewart, La. Tech, G
Teafale Lenard, Middle Tennessee, G
Aaron Scott, North Texas, G/F
Rashad Bolden, Southern Miss, G
Player of the Year: Jordan Walker, UAB
Freshman of the Year: Aly Khalifa, Charlotte
Coach of the Year: Nick McDevitt, Middle Tennessee
Defensive Player of the Year: Jamarion Sharp, WKU
Sixth Player of the Year: Tylor Perry, North Texas
Newcomer of the Year: Jordan Walker, UAB
2022 Conference USA women's basketball
First team
Savannah Wheeler, Marshall, G, sophomore
Octavia Jett-Wilson, Charlotte, G
Keiunna Walker, La. Tech, G
Iggy Allen, Old Dominion, G
Ajah Wayne, Old Dominion, G/F
Domonique Davis, Southern Miss, G
Zakyia Weatherby, UAB, C
Meral Abdelgawad, Western Kentucky, G
Second team
Mikayla Boykin, Charlotte, G
Anna Larr Roberson, La. Tech, F
Kseniya Malashka, Middle Tennessee, F
Dor Saar, Middle Tennessee, G
Courtney Whitson, Middle Tennessee, F
Quincy Noble, North Texas, G
Ashlee Austin, Rice, F
Katia Gallegos, UTEP, G
All-Defensive team
Keke McKinney, Charlotte, F
Alexis Whittington, Middle Tennessee, G
Zakyia Weathersby, UAB, C
Jadyn Pimentel, UTSA, G
Meral Abdelgawad, Western Kentucky, G
All-Freshman team
Anastasiia Boldyreva, Middle Tennessee, C
Jalynn Gregory, Middle Tennessee, G
Malia Fisher, Rice, F
Alexis Mead, Western Kentucky, G
Mya Meredith, Western Kentucky, G
Player of the Year: Octavia Jett-Wilson, Charlotte
Freshman of the Year: Mya Meredith, Western Kentucky
Coach of the Year: Cara Consuegra, Charlotte
Defensive Player of the Year: Keke McKinney, Charlotte
Sixth Player of the Year: Kseniya Malashka, Middle Tennessee
Newcomer of the Year: Domonique Davis, Southern Miss