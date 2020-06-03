HUNTINGTON — Student-athletes who struggled academically with virtual learning during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic just caught a break.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association adjusted some its bylaws Monday, with the most noteworthy being that all students entering grades 7-12 will be academically eligible for 2020 fall sports, no matter their grades from the final semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass outlined several adjustments in a memo to schools. Topics included fall scholarship eligibility, 2021 spring sport transfer eligibility, fifth-year eligibility, 2021 spring sport competitive balance numbers and athletic physicals.
Snodgrass wrote, “With the passing of an OHSAA constitution issue during the recently‐completed referendum voting, the OHSAA Office has been given authority to temporarily suspend strict compliance to various OHSAA constitution articles, bylaws and/or sports regulations if the non‐compliance is a direct result of the COVID‐19 pandemic and provided the suspensions remain consistent with the purpose of the rules and regulations.”
Snodgrass cited a “wide‐range of academic grades being given for classwork during the final grading period” as the reason for making all students academically eligible.
In addition, “no transfer student, including those who participated in a 2020 spring sport scrimmage, will be subject to the transfer consequence in spring 2021. However, the student will still be held accountable to the transfer consequence for any fall or winter sport in which he/she may have participated during the 12 months preceding his/her transfer.”
No 2020 seniors will be offered a fifth year of eligibility.
The memo also addressed two 2021 spring sport competitive balance numbers issues, as the OHSAA board of directors approved last week “a staff recommendation that strict compliance with Bylaw 2, Section 2 be modified for the spring sports of baseball and softball as they relate to Competitive Balance, and that schools with those sports for the 2021 seasons only be assigned to tournament divisions based strictly on their EMIS numbers (and therefore no modifications utilizing Competitive Balance factors would be included).”
The OHSAA’s Joint Advisory Committee on Sports Medicine recommended to “continue with the requirement for an annual Pre‐Participation Physical Evaluation (PPE) every 13 months for all seventh thru 12th-grade students.”
Mass physicals for the upcoming academic year are strongly discouraged for the benefit of public health and that all students are recommended to receive a PPE in a private setting.